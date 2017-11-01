Brock Osweiler will start for Denver Broncos vs. Eagles

The spiraling Denver Broncos are making a switch under center.

The team announced Wednesday that coach Vance Joseph told his players that Brock Osweiler will replace Trevor Siemian for Sunday's clash with the Eagles.

On the heels of an ugly three-game skid, the decision comes as no surprise. Joseph made it crystal clear the quarterback position would be thoroughly evaluated after Monday night's five-turnover horror show against the Chiefs.

Siemian threw a trio of picks in the loss, capping a concerning string of games that saw the former seventh-round pick lob six interceptions to just two scores since Week 6. The encouraging traits we saw from Siemian early in the year all but dried up by Halloween.

That puts Osweiler at the controls while second-year passer Paxton Lynch meshes back into practice after sitting out the start of the season with a shoulder injury.

Osweiler reunited with the Broncos in early September following failed stints with the Texans and Browns. After being drafted by the team in 2012 and playing four years in Denver, he gives the club a familiar face -- but the rest is suspect.

Osweiler entirely flamed out in Houston, showing sketchy mechanics, a gangly throwing motion and slow processing speed. He was never seen as a realistic starter in Cleveland, which should tell you something.

Besides, the Broncos have problems that go beyond the quarterback, with protection issues up front, a hot-and-cold ground game and a banged-up core of receivers.

Facing the Eagles won't help, with Philadelphia sporting a vicious defensive front that makes a habit of ruining Sundays for opposing passers.

The switch has been flipped on Denver's quarterback carousal. It isn't likely to stop with Osweiler, but instead spin on weekly as these things tend to do.