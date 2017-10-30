Chiefs' defense too much for Trevor Siemian, Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs forced Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian into plenty of mistakes and took advantage of them in a sleepy Monday night affair in Kansas City. Here's what we learned from the Chiefs' 29-19 win over the Broncos:

1. It's truly a shame that Denver doesn't have a more complete team, because this defense is rather remarkable to watch. The Broncos made Kansas City's offense look about as bad as it has all season, keeping Alex Smith below a completion percentage of 50 (minimum 20 attempts) for the first time in a regular season game since Week 11 of 2013. Smith completed 14 of 31 attempts for 202 yards and one touchdown, and the Chiefs' offense was much quieter than every other contest this season, almost alarmingly so. Kareem Hunt rushed for just 46 yards on 22 attempts, his first game of his career in which he was held under 100 yards on the ground.

This should heap all of the credit on Denver's defense, which blew a coverage early (Darian Stewart guess wrong on a route run by Travis Kelce) for a touchdown, but rebounded to record an interception (made by Stewart) and a Shaquille Barrett strip sack that caused a fumble recovered by Domata Peko. If we were giving grades, they'd get an A-minus. When the offense put the defense in bad positions or gave the players little sideline time to rest, the unit just kept coming back out fighting, keeping the game within striking distance until the latter part of the fourth. That's all you can ask for from your defense.

Smith fell below 50 percent once last season (Week 8 vs. Indianapolis, exactly one year from Monday night), but it was in a game in which he twice left due to injury.