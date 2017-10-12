Week 6 cornerback rankings: Aqib Talib at No. 1; Steelers refine

Ike Taylor is no stranger to being on an island. The former Steelers cornerback helped Pittsburgh win two Super Bowls during his 12-year career. For the second straight year, Taylor's weekly series will feature one pertinent cornerback on "Ike's Island," where he breaks down the player's on-field play and significance heading into the coming week. In addition, he lists his updated top-10 cornerback rankings and top-three CB duos.

Featured on Ike's Island this week ...

Trumaine Johnson, Los Angeles Rams

Next up: at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Johnson got out to a roaring start in Week 1 with an interception, which he returned for a touchdown, and one forced and recovered a fumble. He allowed two receptions on five targets for 25 yards in coverage in that game against the Colts, earning him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Since then, he's continued to state his case for being a shutdown corner.

In my opinion, Johnson is the only corner who can also play safety because of his size (6-foot-2, 213 pounds), athletic ability, speed and ball awareness. He trusts his instincts -- similarly to Kansas City's Marcus Peters -- which always gives him the chance to play a play. With the Rams traveling to Jacksonville this weekend, Johnson must focus on helping to stop the run. Leonard Fournette is having himself a year, while Blake Bortles and the passing game are nearly nonexistent.

Week 6 cornerback rankings: My top 10

EDITOR'S NOTE: The lineup below reflects changes from Ike's Week 5 rankings.

RANK 2 Richard Sherman, Seahawks 1 Next up: Bye week (at New York Giants in Week 7)



In the last two weeks, Sherman's been targeted a total of seven times and has allowed one catch for 12 yards. Quarterbacks respect him, period. Now on his bye week, Sherman's got to feel good about what he's done up to this point.

RANK 4 Xavier Rhodes, Vikings 1 Next up: vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Rhodes had a "day off" against the Bears, as rookie Mitchell Trubisky didn't target him once. If it was my NFL debut, I'd avoid Rhodes, too. A huge divisional matchup against the Packers awaits the Vikings. Rhodes has faced Jordy Nelson just three times since 2014. Nelson missed the entire 2015 with a knee injury, while Rhodes was sidelined with a knee injury in their Week 2 matchup last year. In the three meetings, Rhodes has allowed five catches on 10 targets for 41 yards and recorded three passes defensed. Rhodes will see his fair share of Nelson, but I wouldn't be surprised if he spends most of his time across from Davante Adams, who is playing with a ton of confidence.

RANK 5 Chris Harris Jr., Broncos 1 Next up: vs. New York Giants, 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday..



It should be a routine performance for Harris and the No Fly Zone against the Giants on Sunday night, as Eli Manning lost most of his receiving weapons last week. Harris likely gets a pick.

RANK 6 Jimmy Smith, Ravens 2 Next up: vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



As hard as it is for me to move a Raven up the rankings, I have to give credit where credit is due. Smith is playing at an extremely high level and has yet to give up a touchdown. After giving up just one catch on one target for three yards to the Oakland Raiders, Smith shouldn't have a problem holding his own against Mitchell Trubisky's Bears.

RANK 7 A.J. Bouye, Jaguars Next up: vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Another solid week for Bouye. He held the Steelers receivers to four catches on 12 targets for 33 yards. He elevates his play by the week.

RANK 8 Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars 1 Next up: vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Loved watching Ramsey vs. Antonio Brown last week. Brown racked up 100 receiving yards when matching up against Ramsey but was kept out of the end zone. In addition, Ramsey got his second interception -- one of Ben Roethlisberger's five total picks on the day -- of the season. Ramsey likely faces Sammy Watkins, who's a much different play than Brown, on Sunday. Watkins hasn't been highly targeted and unfortunately for him, that's not going to change with Ramsey and Bouye on the field.

RANK 9 Desmond Trufant, Falcons 1 Next up: Bye week (vs. Miami Dolphins in Week 6).



Trufant's looking to bounce back after giving up a touchdown in his last time out, which is what he'll do against a struggling Jay Cutler. Miami ranks 23rd in passing offense and I don't see them improving much against the fresh-off-a-bye Falcons defense. My guess: Trufant gets his second INT of the year.

RANK 10 Adam Jones, Bengals NR Next up: Bye week (at Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7).



I love me some Pacman! Since returning from his one-game suspension, the veteran cornerback has been unbelievable. Jones hasn't allowed a single catch in three of his four starts and his highest passer rating allowed was 45.3 to Deshaun Watson in Week 2. Last week, Jones left the game with a lower back injury but it shouldn't keep him off the field for an extended period of time.

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN: Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills; Bradley Roby, Denver Broncos; Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions; Trumaine Johnson, Los Angeles Rams; Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers.

WEEK 6 CORNERBACK DUOS: MY TOP THREE

Cornerback tandems that just missed the cut: Robert Alford and Desmond Trufant, Atlanta Falcons; Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes, Minnesota Vikings.

