Bengals' Adam Jones suspended for season opener

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without one of their top defenders for their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Veteran cornerback Adam Jones was suspended Friday for the first game of the 2017 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Jones pleaded guilty in May to a single misdemeanor charge from an altercation in January and was sentenced to two days already served.

The NFL explained in a statement to Jones that the "extensive video documentation of the tone, tenor and nature of your interactions with law enforcement at the site of your arrest, during transportation to the jail, and during the booking process. As you acknowledged, your post-arrest words and actions reflected poorly on you and your family, the Cincinnati Bengals football club, and the NFL. While it is our understanding that appropriate apologies have been publicly extended, they do not completely negate your behavior and admission of culpability for the underlying conduct."

"The Bengals anticipated this result and are glad to finally put the matter behind us," a team statement read. "Our focus is on getting ready for the upcoming season. Adam will participate in training camp and we are counting on him to help our team when he returns from suspension."

The 33-year-old is eligible to participate during training camp, which opens on July 27, and all preseason games and can return to the active roster on Monday, September 11.

When asked by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo if Jones will appeal his suspension, Jones' agent, Peter Schaffer, said he and Jones are in the process of reviewing the NFL's statement and they are "exploring all options."

"We are keeping in mind what is best for Adam and the Bengals," Schaffer said.

Jones has been one of Cincinnati's consistent presences on defense. The cornerback has missed just two games for the Bengals in the last five seasons and is expected to start alongside Dre Kirkpatrick in the secondary upon his return.

Jones previously missed the entire 2007 season and part of the 2008 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.