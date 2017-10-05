Week 5 cornerback rankings: Marcus Peters tumbles; Bills ballin'

Ike Taylor is no stranger to being on an island. The former Steelers cornerback helped Pittsburgh win two Super Bowls during his 12-year career. For the second straight year, Taylor's weekly series will feature one pertinent cornerback on "Ike's Island," where he breaks down the player's on-field play and significance heading into the coming week. In addition, he lists his updated top-10 cornerback rankings and top-three CB duos.

Featured on Ike's Island this week ...

Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills

Next up: at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

I'm not gonna to lie ... I wasn't high on White heading into the draft. I felt like he had the athletic ability and ball skills, but didn't think he tackled well enough. But four weeks into 2017, the Bills rookie is proving me wrong. He looks spectacular early and is proving to be one of the best young cornerbacks in the league. He earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month honors for September after recording 16 tackles, seven pass deflections and one interception through the first three games. White allowed four receptions for 18 yards against the Falcons last week -- aided by Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu leaving the game with injuries -- while also recovering a fumble and returning it for his first touchdown in the NFL. It's also notable that White hasn't allowed a touchdown in coverage this season, having played the last two league MVPs -- Cam Newton in Week 2 and Matt Ryan in Week 4. If White keeps this up, don't be surprised if he claims the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Playing comfortably in off coverage, White plays a lot like Marcus Peters. The LSU product is great at seeing route combinations develop, having the instincts to jump a route and covering receivers. He'll need to continue is high-caliber play this week when the Bills head to Cincinnati. The Bengals' offense has improved immensely after the firing of former OC Ken Zampese -- going from a 4.5-point average in their first two games to 27.5 points in their last two. A.J. Green has recorded a touchdown in each of the Bengals' last two contests and will be the toughest receiver White has faced to date. Green doesn't necessarily look like a physical receiver, but he's as strong as an ox. It'll be important for White to play close in order to contend jump balls and tackle after the catch.

Week 5 cornerback rankings: My top 10

EDITOR'S NOTE: The lineup below reflects changes from Ike's Week 4 rankings.

RANK 1 Josh Norman, Redskins Next up: Bye week. (vs. San Francisco 49ers in Week 6).



I really had to evaluate where to put Norman after Monday night. According to Next Gen Stats, he allowed one catch on one target for 21 yards before exiting the game with a rib injury. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Norman has a rib fracture and small damage to his lung lining, but is not ruled out to return when the Redskins, who have a bye this week, take the field in Week 6. I'm keeping him here at least another week (or until we know he is out) because let's face it, no one has played better.

RANK 2 Aqib Talib, Broncos Next up: Bye week. (vs. New York Giants in Week 6).



The No Fly Zone is back to 2015 form after a slight dip a season ago. Talib balled out again against the Raiders, allowing three catches on three targets for just 13 yards. I was afraid that Talib would lose a step in his 10th season, but I've seen nothing of the sort.

RANK 3 Richard Sherman, Seahawks Next up: at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.



I was happy to see Sherman bounce back from losing his temper in Week 3. A far better performance penalty-wise for Sherman against the Colts, as he was called for one defensive holding penalty. More important, he didn't give up a single catch in the game. Look for Sherman to line up across from Sammy Watkins at the L.A. Coliseum. Sherman must play physical and keep Watkins from making the big play.

RANK 6 Chris Harris Jr., Broncos 1 Next up: Bye week. (vs. New York Giants in Week 6).



Harris kept the Raiders out of the end zone last week and allowed three catches on four targets for 34 yards. I have no major concerns about Harris' play heading into the bye week. I'm just hoping he doesn't get complacent.

RANK 7 A.J. Bouye, Jaguars 2 Next up: at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Another game, another interception. Bouye, who notched his second pick of the season Sunday, has been nothing short of amazing for the Jaguars' defense in his first year. The loss to the Jets wasn't on Bouye and the secondary, as the team struggled to stop the run. Bouye allowed four receptions on seven targets for 55 yards in the loss. This week, if the Jags want a shot at beating the Steelers, he must slow down Antonio Brown.

RANK 8 Jimmy Smith, Ravens NR Next up: at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.



He's been unbelievable so far. Through Week 3, Smith gave up six catches on 13 targets for 66 yards, had one interception and allowed a 29.6 passer rating against. He followed that up by holding Antonio Brown to 34 yards (his fewest yards in a game since Week 6 of 2015). Even though he's a Raven, Smith deserves to make this list. He'll be tasked with containing Amari Cooper this week. Luckily for Smith, Cooper has had butter fingers and won't have Derek Carr under center.

RANK 9 Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars 1 Next up: at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Ramsey is on his way to proving he can be elite. A quarter of the way through the season, quarterbacks have a 23.4 passer rating when targeting Ramsey in coverage. He gets an opportunity to take his game to the next level this weekend at Heinz Field. With Antonio Brown coming down off a Week 4 sideline outburst, he'll be looking for a big game. It's up to Ramsey to stop it from happening.

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN: Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills; Bradley Roby, Denver Broncos; Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions; Casey Hayward, Los Angeles Chargers; Trumaine Johnson, Los Angeles Rams; Adam Jones, Cincinnati Bengals; Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers.

WEEK 4 CORNERBACK DUOS: MY TOP THREE

Cornerback tandems that just missed the cut: Artie Burns and Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers; Robert Alford and Desmond Trufant, Atlanta Falcons.

Follow Ike Taylor on Twitter @Ike_SwagginU.