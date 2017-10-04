Redskins' Josh Norman dealing with lung damage

Josh Norman suffered a rib fracture and small damage to his lung lining during Monday night's loss, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

The Washington Redskins are on their bye week, and Norman isn't ruled out to return when the team takes the field in Week 6, Rapoport added.

The Pro Bowl corner exited just before halftime of Monday night's tilt versus the Kansas City Chiefs after aiding on a tackle.

"That's the first time that's ever happened to where I couldn't get out there," Norman said after the game, via ESPN. "I just have to take my time and have faith.

"I wanted to go out there, but do I more help the team or hurt the team if I can't really run and breathe hard?"

Wednesday's news is a good turn for Norman, who appears to have avoided a possible punctured lung or other severe internal damage. Even if he does miss a game or two, Washington should get their top corner back sooner rather than later.