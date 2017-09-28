Week 4 cornerback rankings: Josh Norman is new No. 1

Ike Taylor is no stranger to being on an island. The former Steelers cornerback helped Pittsburgh win two Super Bowls during his 12-year career. For the second straight year, Taylor's weekly series will feature one pertinent cornerback on "Ike's Island," where he breaks down the player's on-field play and significance heading into the coming week. In addition, he lists his updated top-10 cornerback rankings and top-three CB duos.

Featured on Ike's Island this week ...

David Amerson and Sean Smith, Oakland Raiders

Next up: at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

This is a big week for a Raiders team coming off a blowout loss in Washington. The offense has been dominant at times, yet the defense has struggled, specifically in the secondary. In Week 3, cornerbacks David Amerson and Sean Smith couldn't keep the Redskins out of the end zone, as they allowed a combined six receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns, per Next Gen Stats. This season, Amerson has been the worse of the two, giving up 10 receptions on 17 targets for 216 yards, a TD-to-INT ratio of 2:0 and he's allowing a 131.3 passer rating against. Smith has given up five catches on seven targets for 89 yards, a 1:0 TD-to-INT ratio and is allowing a 153.3 passer rating against.

This pair hasn't looked great, and I need them to button up, like I do with my fly suits on NFL Network's "Total Access." They are struggling in coverage because Amerson and Smith aren't playing the ball well. They're in position to make plays but are waiting for the ball to come to them rather than high-pointing the pass and deflecting it.

In this week's divisional contest vs. the Broncos, the Raiders corners have to look out for the play action pass. Denver QB Trevor Siemian is at his best when C.J. Anderson and the run game are rolling. When corners face dynamic passing offenses -- like the Packers or Saints -- they are focused on receivers and prepared to stay in coverage for most of the game. But when facing a team like Denver that loves play action, cornerbacks can often get lured to sleep. Wide receivers are physical and will block and block and block, until they catch you sleeping. They'll block then run by, leaving the CB in the dust. Tackling is key in these matchups, so Amerson and Smith must be dialed in on every snap.

Week 4 cornerback rankings: My top 10

EDITOR'S NOTE: The lineup below reflects changes from Ike's Week 3 rankings.

RANK 2 Aqib Talib, Broncos Next up: vs. Oakland Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.



The veteran was targeted just once by Tyrod Taylor, which resulted in an incompletion. He's got some "respek" on his name. But it's a new week, and Talib and the Broncos' defense face their biggest test thus far on Sunday afternoon. We'll get to that in the tandems section below.

RANK 3 Richard Sherman, Seahawks 2 Next up: vs. Indianapolis Colts, 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.



If we're solely talking about how Sherman played in coverage Sunday, the man balled out (again). He allowed three receptions on six targets for 30 yards. However, there's no excuse for getting three -- THREE! -- penalties on one play. He's got to play smarter because the Seahawks, who are 1-2, are struggling offensively. Sherman's four total penalties on Sunday were worth 31 yards (two of those penalties were declined by the Titans), and that's 31 yards too many. This week against the Colts, he must eliminate penalties and stay plastered on T.Y. Hilton and Co. because Jacoby Brissett does a good job extending plays behind his poor offensive line.

RANK 4 Marcus Peters, Chiefs 1 Next up: vs. Washington Redskins, 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday.



Peters is a young savage, so I'm not sure why he continues to get so many targets. He constantly makes quarterbacks pay, as he nabbed his 15th interception -- on a pass in which he wasn't targeted -- of his career (most in the NFL since 2015). Like Norman, Peters is vulnerable to the deep ball so he's got to keep his eyes on and stay with Josh Doctson and Co.

RANK 8 Desmond Trufant, Falcons NR Next up: vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Trufant thought I was sleeping on him but I'm not. I wanted to see how he bounced back from his injury, and well, he's proven he belongs. The reason Atlanta paid him this offseason? Through Week 3, Trufant has allowed seven receptions on 12 targets for 69 yards, a TD-to-INT ratio of 0:1 and a 39.9 passer rating against. The dude is on fire. And I expect the same consistency this weekend against the Bills that he's shown thus far.

RANK 10 Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars Next up: at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Speaking of athletic, did you see Ramsey's interception last week? I'm sure the queen was happy to see that. I know I was. Ramsey is well on his way to improving on his two-pick rookie campaign.

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN: Bradley Roby, Denver Broncos; Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions; Desmond Trufant, Atlanta Falcons; Casey Hayward, Los Angeles Chargers; Trumaine Johnson, Los Angeles Rams; Adam Jones, Cincinnati Bengals; Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers.

WEEK 4 CORNERBACK DUOS: MY TOP THREE

Cornerback tandems that just missed the cut: Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple, New York Giants; Robert Alford and Desmond Trufant, Atlanta Falcons; Artie Burns and Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers.

Follow Ike Taylor on Twitter @Ike_SwagginU.