Week 3 cornerback rankings: Broncos' Aqib Talib rises to No. 2

Desmond Trufant, Atlanta Falcons

Next up: at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Falcons' defense loves having Trufant back on the field. After missing 10 games last season, including the playoffs, with a torn pectoral, Trufant signed a five-year, $68.75 million contract extension in April. His presence was especially felt Sunday against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, when the 27-year-old recorded an interception and recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown. With good awareness and technique, Trufant hasn't missed a beat.

The question this week is: Can Trufant cool Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. down? Trufant is a point guard facing small forwards in this matchup. This Lions' WR tandem has seen the end zone three times in two wins, and it's up to Trufant to play big and high point the ball when Matthew Stafford heaves the ball down field. Stafford's relied on Golladay and Jones to win the jump ball, which they've done up to this point. For the Falcons to win this game, Trufant must limit these big plays.

Week 1 cornerback rankings: My top 10

RANK 2 Aqib Talib, Broncos 5 Next up: at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Talib continues to play at a high level even in his 10th season. After giving up a touchdown to Dez Bryant in the first quarter Sunday, he had a monster game, deflecting three passes and picking off Dak Prescott in the red zone and returning it 103 yards to the house (longest INT return TD in Broncos history). Prescott had a 103.8 passer rating in the first 17 games of his career, but had a passer rating of 50.3 on Sunday when Talib was targeted. Expect the veteran to have a similar performance against Tyrod Taylor and a struggling Bills offense.

RANK 4 Chris Harris Jr., Broncos 2 Next up: at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Another week, another interception. Harris never takes a play off and continues to be in his prime. I feel like a broken record when talking about the No Fly Zone, but they are the standard.

RANK 5 Marcus Peters, Chiefs 3 Next up: at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.



The Chiefs' D has been the offense's best friend in the last two weeks, keeping the score low and opponents out of the end zone for the most part. Last time out, Peters allowed six catches for 71 yards on nine targets, and has yet to give up a touchdown in 2017. Expect Peters to line up against Keenan Allen on Sunday, who coincidentally suffered a season-ending injury against K.C. last season and could be a problem for Peters this time around. Allen is big (6-foot-2, 211 pounds), physical and has great burst on slant routes.

RANK 6 Patrick Peterson, Cardinals 1 Next up: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday.



After allowing a touchdown in Week 1, Peterson returned to his All-Pro self in Indianapolis. He gave up two receptions for 20 yards -- including one 16-yard catch to T.Y. Hilton -- and allowed a 52.1 passer rating against. This week, Peterson is tasked with covering Dez Bryant, who has scored a touchdown in each of their two career meetings. They are both big, fast and physical. With Dez getting the most of Peterson in the past, will the tables turn in 2017?

RANK 7 Xavier Rhodes, Vikings 1 Next up: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



My hat's off to Rhodes for the way he played against the league's best receiver Antonio Brown. Rhodes held Brown to three receptions for 28 yards on eight targets and allowed a 47.9 passer rating against. Not bad, not bad at all. Rhodes turns right around to face Mike Evans, the most-targeted player in the NFL since 2016 (182 targets). Rhodes' rebounding skills better be decent because this matchup is going to be a basketball game.

RANK 8 Bradley Roby, Broncos 2 Next up: at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Roby is as consistent as they come, giving up eight catches for 65 yards on 15 targets and a 0-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio through two games. Denver chooses to do more nickel packages because they want and need Roby on the field. It shows his value to this stout defense.

RANK 9 AJ Bouye, Jaguars 6 Next up: vs. Baltimore Ravens, 6:30 a.m. ET on Sunday in London.



After being third on this list a week ago, he simply fell because the others were simply better. Bouye still had a decent performance, giving up five catches for 105 yards on eight targets. It was by no means his best day, but he didn't give up a touchdown. Nonetheless, he still deserves to be among the top 10.

RANK 10 Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars 1 Next up: vs. Baltimore Ravens, 6:30 a.m. ET on Sunday in London.



Ramsey fell out of my cornerback rankings after Week 1, but when you give up one reception for four yards on three targets, you move back up the ladder. Ramsey and the Jags' secondary should continue to do well against the Ravens this week, as Joe Flacco, although efficient (88.5 passer rating), has only thrown 51 total passes in his first two games. Ramsey and Co. must be ready to tackle if Baltimore relies heavily on the run game.

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN: Darius Slay, Detroit Lions; Desmond Trufant, Atlanta Falcons; Casey Hayward, Chargers; Trumaine Johnson, Los Angeles Rams; Vernon Hargreaves, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; and Adam Jones, Cincinnati Bengals.

Week 1 cornerback duos: My top three

Cornerback tandems that just missed the cut: Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple, New York Giants; Xavier Rhodes and Terence Newman (or Trae Waynes), Minnesota Vikings; Jason Verrett and Casey Hayward, Los Angeles Chargers; Robert Alford and Desmond Trufant, Atlanta Falcons.

