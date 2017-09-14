Week 2 cornerback rankings: A.J. Bouye, Bradley Roby impress

Ike Taylor is no stranger to being on an island. The former Steelers cornerback helped Pittsburgh win two Super Bowls during his 12-year career. For the second straight year, Taylor's weekly series will feature one pertinent cornerback on "Ike's Island," where he breaks down the player's on-field play and significance heading into the coming week. In addition, he lists his updated top-10 cornerback rankings and top-three CB duos.

Featured on Ike's Island this week ...

Quinten Rollins, Davon House and Damarious Randall, Green Bay Packers

Next up: at Atlanta Falcons, 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Packers kept Russell Wilson in check in the season opener, as the QB had just 158 passing yards, no TDs and a 69.7 passer rating. That's a job well done. In 2016, we saw flashes of brilliance from Randall before a groin injury hindered him through the middle of the season. This is the third season in which Randall and Rollins, Green Bay's first- and second-round picks in the 2015 draft, are playing alongside one another, and this duo should hit stride and start playing in its prime. House, a seven-year veteran, rejoined the Packers this season after a two-year stint in Jacksonville, bringing experience to the secondary.

Will Matt Ryan get close to his near 400-yard, four-TD NFC Championship Game performance this time around? I don't think so. One year later, this Packers secondary is more experienced and more suited to play the reigning league MVP. The Bears' zone coverage fared well -- except for this play -- in Week 1, and I see the Packers approaching the Falcons with the same recipe. These corners have to know where Julio Jones is at all times and will need support covering the dynamic Falcons WR group to be successful Sunday night.

Week 2 cornerback rankings: My top 10

RANK 3 A.J. Bouye, Jaguars 7 Next up: vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Ooowee! Bouye proved he is worth the money in his debut as a Jaguar. Going against his former teammate, DeAndre Hopkins, Bouye only allowed three receptions for 28 yards on eight targets. This performance warranted Bouye's jump from No. 10 to the three spot this week.

RANK 4 Josh Norman, Redskins 2 Next up: at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.



We saw the Eagles try to exploit Norman's lack of top-end speed and it worked a few times. But sometimes you get lucky as Norman did Sunday when Wentz underrthrew his receivers. Norman finished the day giving up three receptions for 25 yards on eight targets. This week, Norman and the Redskins' defense won't allow the Rams to score even half the points they did in Week 1. Redskins come out of Los Angeles with their first win.

RANK 5 Patrick Peterson, Cardinals 3 Next up: at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Peterson gave up a touchdown -- on the only catch he allowed all day in Detroit -- but he didn't get beat straight up on the play. It was a broken play with Matthew Stafford scrambling, putting Peterson in a lose-lose situation. You hate to see that. But it happened so he has to drop down. He'll likely follow T.Y. Hilton this weekend in Indy. The two-time All-Pro CB will play a lot of press coverage and force Hilton to spend more time battling on the line rather than running free. Plus, Peterson has even more of an advantage with the Colts' quarterback situation.

RANK 6 Chris Harris Jr., Broncos 3 Next up: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.



No. 25 had a helluva game but he dropped, like Peterson, because he gave up a touchdown to Keenan Allen. That 5-yard TD catch was the only pass Harris allowed to the Chargers, but it could've been costly as LAC cut the Broncos' lead in an all important divisional matchup. I need Harris to keep receivers out of the end zone. That's all there is to it.

RANK 7 Aqib Talib, Broncos Next up: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Talib stays put after Sunday's performance, in which he allowed four receptions for 26 yards on four targets. Even though the Chargers had a perfect completion percentage against Talib, he didn't give up the big play or a TD.

RANK 8 Xavier Rhodes, Vikings Next up: at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Rhodes had a solid performance against a Drew Brees-led offense, which is always tough. Rhodes, who allowed three catches for 31 yards on four targets, helped the Vikings shut down the Saints and build confidence heading into this week's showdown with another high-powered offense -- the Pittsburgh Steelers. This could be the biggest test of the year for Minnesota, as Rhodes will be tasked with slowing Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant. In bump-and-run coverage, Rhodes has to use his hands at the line of scrimmage and not allow this duo to have a free releases. He can't give up the deep ball to Bryant and must tackle Brown immediately. Really looking forward to this one!

RANK 9 Janoris Jenkins, Giants 4 Next up: vs. Detroit Lions, 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday.



Jackrabbit didn't completely shut down Dez Bryant in Dallas -- giving up two catches for 43 yards on nine targets -- but still had a good game nonetheless. Jenkins and the Giants will have their hands full Monday night but need to buckle down in the fourth quarter, when Matthew Stafford works his magic. The Lions live off the big plays, so look for Jenkins to shut that idea down quickly.

RANK 10 Bradley Roby, Broncos 1 Next up: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Roby is always on my radar and now ya'll know why. He was the most-targeted Denver corner Monday night and made Philip Rivers regret that decision after picking him off in the third quarter. Of the league's top-tier corners, Roby was one of the few to get an INT in Week 1. Stay tuned, there's plenty more to come.

ON MY RADAR: Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions; Jason Verrett, Los Angeles Chargers; Desmond Trufant, Atlanta Falcons; Casey Hayward, Chargers; Trumaine Johnson, Los Angeles Rams; Johnathan Joseph, Houston Texans; and Nolan Carroll, Dallas Cowboys.

WEEK 2 CORNERBACK DUOS: MY TOP THREE

Cornerback tandems that just missed the cut: Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple, New York Giants; Xavier Rhodes and Terence Newman (or Trae Waynes), Minnesota Vikings; Brent Grimes and Vernon Hargreaves, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Robert Alford and Desmond Trufant, Atlanta Falcons.

Follow Ike Taylor on Twitter @Ike_SwagginU.