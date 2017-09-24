Sherman draws three flags on one play vs. Titans

Richard Sherman was involved in a play Sunday he'd probably love to wipe from his memory bank.

The Seattle Seahawks cornerback was flagged three times in a matter of seconds during the first quarter of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Can you spot all three infractions below?

The pass interference wiped out Kam Chancellor's interception. The Titans declined Sherman's holding infraction during Chancellor's return. The personal foul for jawing at officials was enforced. When the dust cleared, the Titans went from a third-and-10 at their own 44 to a first-and-10 at the Seattle 25. Tennessee would eventually kick a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

Here's what the box score looks like. It's messy:

This is what happens when you get three different penalties in a matter of seconds. Tough sequence for Richard Sherman. pic.twitter.com/JPeOiL9CT6 â Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) September 24, 2017

Sherman was extremely fired up at game officials after his penalty hat trick, and he was later involved in a heated encounter on the Titans sideline when he clobbered Marcus Mariota after the Titans quarterback had stepped out of bounds on a scramble. The hit drew an unnecessary roughness flag on Sherman and prompted a scuffle on the sideline where Titans lineman Jack Conklin also drew a flag. Sherman is walking a fine line right now.