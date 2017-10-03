2018 NFL Draft order and team needs: Nos. 11-20

This is the first-round order of the 2018 NFL Draft, with an early look at the top positional needs for every team, heading into Week 6. The draft order is determined by record, and using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker (record and strength of schedule are official tiebreakers to determine the draft order).

11. Oakland Raiders

Record: 2-3 (.565)

Top needs: LB, OT, K

The skinny: GM Reggie McKenzie can still work on improving his linebacker corps. Bolstering the right tackle spot or interior O-line depth could be a priority, too. The Raiders need to find a new kicker with Sebastian Janikowski reaching the end of the line.

12. Cleveland Browns (via Texans)

Record: 0-5 (.520)

Top needs: CB, LB, WR

The skinny: This is the pick Cleveland acquired when the Texans traded up to land Deshaun Watson in this year's draft. Finding a quality cornerback and inside linebacker should be an early priority for the Browns next year, and DeShone Kizer could use a go-to target.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 2-2 (.350)

Top needs: RB, CB, DE

The skinny: Tampa Bay could fine-tune its offense with a go-to RB. Defensively, the Bucs need to find a young CB who will be a future starter, and they are still looking for more heat off the edge at DE.

14. Miami Dolphins

Record: 2-2 (.421)

Top needs: OG, ILB, QB

The skinny: Miami should be looking for additional talent at guard, linebacker and defensive end. The Dolphins have a chance to walk away from Ryan Tannehill's contract after this season for a price far less than he's scheduled to count against the cap, and QB could rise to the front of their needs list.

15 . New Orleans Saints

Record: 2-2 (.632)

Top needs: WR, QB, CB

The skinny: Unless the Saints see Chase Daniel as their future starter, they better look for one this year. Despite the addition of a first-round CB in this year's draft, the Saints still need more help at that position. Adding a dynamic WR with speed and quickness should be in play.

16. Washington Redskins

Record: 2-2 (.700)

Top needs: QB, S, DL

The skinny: Until or unless a new deal gets done with Kirk Cousins, QB is the top priority. I expect the Redskins will view safety as a need by the time the offseason arrives. Adding depth along the defensive line should be a consideration.

17. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 3-2 (.375)

Top needs: CB, OL, LB

The skinny: The Rams need to find a top-tier CB to add to the mix. Upgrading the interior offensive line would strengthen the run game, and adding the needed LB depth should be relatively easy next year.

18. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 3-2 (.400)

Top needs: OG, WR, RB

The skinny: The Ravens need to add more competition at guard. While Baltimore has some talented players at the skill-position spots, they need to find the right ones.

19. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 3-2 (.478)

Top needs: OT, DT, QB

The skinny: Improving their talent at tackle should be an early consideration. They also need DT depth. Until Teddy Bridgewater proves he's back, QB deserves to be on this list (Sam Bradford is due to become a free agent after the season).

20. New England Patriots

Record: 3-2 (.652)

Top needs: CB, C, Edge

The skinny: The Patriots are a disaster defensively and they must improve their secondary with another capable cornerback. A true edge bender is missing from their rush and they need to get bigger at center.