Super Bowl LI predictions: A fifth ring for Tom Brady's Patriots?

On the cusp of the 2016 NFL season, our analysts provide their predictions, including the winners of individual awards, playoff teams for each conference and Championship Sunday/Super Bowl forecasts.
SUPER BOWL LI
Judy Battista: Steelers over Cardinals. Sound familiar? This time, it's Roethlisberger to Brown for the winning score.
Jeffri Chadiha: Cardinals over Patriots. The only thing Bruce Arians hasn't done with the Cardinals is win a championship. That will change this year.
Gil Brandt: Panthers over Patriots. Last season's experience of losing Super Bowl 50 helps Cam Newton put up an MVP-worthy performance in Carolina's win over New England in the first overtime game in Super Bowl history. For what it's worth, this will come 13 years after the Patriots beat the Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII -- when Newton was 14.
Maurice Jones-Drew: Steelers over Cowboys. No surprise here. Steelers win their seventh Lombardi Trophy.
Brian Billick: Steelers over Panthers. Big Ben gets his third ring as this offensive powerhouse is just too much for the Panthers' defense despite a strong effort by the Carolina front seven.
Gregg Rosenthal: Seahawks over Patriots. For the first time in six years, I'm not picking Packers over Patriots. Seattle is weirdly overdue for a second title during this incredibly consistent Pete Carroll era.
Willie McGinest: Patriots over Cardinals ... or Cardinals over Patriots?? You tell me! A ton of good storylines here, with the Chandler Jones trade coming to mind. This is a toss-up for me.
Adam Schein: Cardinals over Patriots. The Cardinals and Patriots play one of the best Super Bowls ever (I can dream, right?) and Carson Palmer sheds his label as a rough playoff performer. Former Patriot Chandler Jones sacks Tom Brady in the fourth quarter to set up the go-ahead David Johnson touchdown.
Bucky Brooks: Seahawks over Patriots. Russell Wilson avenges his crushing Super Bowl loss to New England with a flawless performance. He picks apart the Patriots' secondary, particularly Malcolm Butler, to affirm his status as the top quarterback in the game.
Elliot Harrison: Steelers over Packers. Green Bay's defense can't stop a fully-healthy Pittsburgh offense, while the Steelers' improved defense keeps Rodgers and the Packers' offense in check enough. The rematch of Super Bowl XLV is a better game than the first go-around, and way more fun than Super Bowl 50.
David Carr: Packers over Patriots. Aaron Rodgers edges Tom Brady in an offensive battle.
Charley Casserly: Patriots over Packers. Brady and company get the fifth ring!
Ike Taylor: Seahawks over Patriots. Doesn't everybody want a Super Bowl XLIX rematch?
Dave Dameshek: Packers over Patriots. Dï¿½ï¿½jï¿½ï¿½ vu! I've predicted this one before, and I'm shamelessly going with it again. Boring on my part, but a battle between the two best QBs of the 21st century (and 100-plus other guys) would be anything but.
Chris Wesseling: Patriots over Seahawks. Brady trashes the 21st century's greatest secondary for the second time in three years, putting to bed any debates about the best quarterback in NFL history.
Colleen Wolfe: Cardinals over Patriots. The Cards' defense plays well and strikes a blow against New England. Carson Palmer remains upright again. Bill Belichick vents his disappointment by cutting the sleeves off all the sweatshirts he can find.
Heath Evans: Patriots over Cardinals. Tom Brady will cement himself as the best player of all time.
Marcas Grant: Packers over Patriots. In a matchup of this era's two best quarterbacks, Rodgers solidifies his Hall of Fame credentials by bringing the Lombardi back home.
Adam Rank: Patriots over Panthers. The Patriots put their stamp on being the best team of all time.
Alex Gelhar: Packers over Patriots. This game serves as a passing of the torch, with Rodgers beating Brady in a classic. Clay Matthews wins MVP back at his natural position.