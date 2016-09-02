Super Bowl LI predictions: A fifth ring for Tom Brady's Patriots?

On the cusp of the 2016 NFL season, our analysts provide their predictions, including the winners of individual awards, playoff teams for each conference and Championship Sunday/Super Bowl forecasts.

Elliot Harrison: Steelers over Packers. Green Bay's defense can't stop a fully-healthy Pittsburgh offense, while the Steelers' improved defense keeps Rodgers and the Packers' offense in check enough. The rematch of Super Bowl XLV is a better game than the first go-around, and way more fun than Super Bowl 50.

David Carr: Packers over Patriots. Aaron Rodgers edges Tom Brady in an offensive battle.

Charley Casserly: Patriots over Packers. Brady and company get the fifth ring!

Ike Taylor: Seahawks over Patriots. Doesn't everybody want a Super Bowl XLIX rematch?

Dave Dameshek: Packers over Patriots. I've predicted this one before, and I'm shamelessly going with it again. Boring on my part, but a battle between the two best QBs of the 21st century (and 100-plus other guys) would be anything but.

Chris Wesseling: Patriots over Seahawks. Brady trashes the 21st century's greatest secondary for the second time in three years, putting to bed any debates about the best quarterback in NFL history.

Colleen Wolfe: Cardinals over Patriots. The Cards' defense plays well and strikes a blow against New England. Carson Palmer remains upright again. Bill Belichick vents his disappointment by cutting the sleeves off all the sweatshirts he can find.

Heath Evans: Patriots over Cardinals. Tom Brady will cement himself as the best player of all time.

Marcas Grant: Packers over Patriots. In a matchup of this era's two best quarterbacks, Rodgers solidifies his Hall of Fame credentials by bringing the Lombardi back home.

Adam Rank: Patriots over Panthers. The Patriots put their stamp on being the best team of all time.

Alex Gelhar: Packers over Patriots. This game serves as a passing of the torch, with Rodgers beating Brady in a classic. Clay Matthews wins MVP back at his natural position.