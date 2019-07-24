Fantasy football tiers: Wide Receivers

The wide receiver position has become deep ... very deep. In fact, a lot of fantasy fans have decided to go with back to back running backs in the first two rounds, because getting a solid pair of wideouts in the third and fourth rounds is a virtual lock in leagues with traditional starting lineup requirements. As a result, it's vital to know which wide receivers have similar value (called tiers) going into drafts.

For those still unclear, tiers sort players based on their projected level of production and ADP (average draft position). Using tiers assists fantasy owners in knowing where there's a potential decline in value among a position group, thus allowing owners to make a more educated decision on whether or not to draft a position based on who's been picked and who's still on the board. Tiers are useful for all sorts of drafts, and you can adjust them as needed to suit your league and scoring system.

Here are my own personal wide receiver tiers, which I will be updating (as needed) right up until the start of the regular season:

Tier One - Cream Of The Crop

Notes: I struggled with this tier, because you can make an easy argument that almost everyone in the second tier also belongs here. I went with Hopkins, the obvious choice, after he's finished as the top PPR wideout for two straight seasons. Adams is coming off a career season that saw he posts personal highs almost across the board. He also has one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers, throwing him the ball.

Tier Two - Elite And Almost Elite

Notes: Jones ranks third in targets, sixth in catches and first in receiving yards among wideouts over the last three years. Thomas, who leads all wideouts in catches since 2016, will remain the top option in the pass attack in New Orleans for Drew Brees. Hill, who will not face NFL discipline for off-the-field issues, ranked third in PPR points at the position in 2018. OBJ, an absolute fantasy monster in New York, won't see any sort of decline in value in Cleveland. That Browns offense should be fun to watch. Brown's stock did take a hit when he was dealt to the Raiders, but it's hard to overlook in a pass attack that will target him a ton. Smith-Schuster becomes the top option in Pittsburgh in Brown's absence. He should be a targets machine for Ben Roethlisberger.

Tier Three - Pretty, Pretty, Pretty Good

Notes: These guys aren't at the elite level, but that shouldn't "curb your enthusiasm" when it comes to drafting them. In fact, these are the wideouts who will serve as No. 1s for the countless fantasy fans who draft running backs first. Evans will be fun to watch with new head coach Bruce Arians at the helm. Allen ranks seventh in targets and sixth in catches among wideouts since 2017. Cooper was far more productive after being dealt to the Cowboys, and now he'll have an entire offseason and camp to continue to grow his rapport with Dak Prescott. Green should be back at 100 percent from toe surgery and is a potential third-round value ... if he can avoid injuries. Thielen opened last season with eight straight 100-yard games and remains a borderline No. 1 wideout despite a slow finish. Hilton averaged over 90 yards a game as the top option for Andrew Luck a season ago and will be a high No. 2 fantasy wideout. Diggs posted 100 catches a season ago and has low-end No. 1 value in drafts.

Tier Four - Catch-er As Catch Can

Notes: Edelman and Golladay project to lead their respective teams in targets this season, making them attractive No. 2 wideouts and maybe No. 3s for owners who pass on running backs in the earlier stanzas. Woods and Cooks combined for 247 targets a season ago in the Rams pass attack, which helped both of them finish in the top 15 at receiver.

Tier Five - Potential Breakout Wideouts

Notes: Alright, Lockett had a slight breakout with 10 scores a season ago, but now he's the unquestioned top wideout in Seattle with Doug Baldwin out of the mix. I love Godwin, who shouldn't be short on targets in Arians' offense. Kupp has 80-plus catch potential for the Rams and fantasy fans alike, but he's coming off ACL surgery and needs to look good in camp to move up rank lists. You should be seeing a lot Moore of D.J. in the Panthers pass attack in 2019. He's one of my favorite breakout players. Ridley scored 10 touchdowns as a rookie, and there's a good chance he'll see more volume as an NFL sophomore. Boyd might be behind Green in the pecking order, but he should still see plenty of chances in the Bengals new offensive attack under coach Zac Taylor.

Tier Six - Veteran Wideouts And More

Notes: This tier includes five veterans who have had fantasy success in the past, including Landry, Jeffery, Robinson, Fitzgerald and Jones. They're all potentially good values as No. 3 wideouts in PPR leagues. The tier also has potential breakout players in Williams, Davis and Anderson, who should all be among their team leaders in targets. The Chargers receiver has the most upside of every wideout in the tier.

Tier Seven - Youth Gone Wild

Notes: The writing might be on the wall for a number of these talented, young wideouts. Sutton, Kirk and Pettis will be among the target leaders for their respective teams, while Watkins and Fuller will be No. 2 wideouts in explosive offenses. Samuel, Washington and Shepard saw an increase in value, in part, due to the departure of a veteran in the offseason. Fantasy fans would also be wise to target Westbrook, Coutee and Harry in the late rounds as potential fantasy risers in 2019.

Tier Eight - Low Ceiling Veterans

Notes: This tier includes a few former fantasy superstars in Tate, Sanders and Jackson, all of whom now have seen their value decline due to injuries or a change of scenery. None of them have great ceilings, including Sanders who is coming off an Achilles ailment. Funchess and Williams both get the chance to be No. 2 wideouts for their new teams, but there's not much expected from them from the fantasy industry.

Tier Nine - Late-Round Dart Throws

Notes: Any wideout catching passes from Aaron Rodgers is worth a roll of the dice, so look for MVS and Allison to both be worth late fliers. Brown could lead the Bills wideouts in targets, and he fits with the big arm of Josh Allen. Hamilton is a favorite late rounder of mine. When allowed a chance down the stretch as a rookie, he averaged more than nine targets per game. Miller is also a worthwhile dart throw.

Tier 10 - A Whole Lotta Rookies

Notes: This tier has five rookies wideouts, all of whom have a chance at a decent target share with their respective teams. In fact, Samuel, Metcalf and Brown could be No. 2s on the depth chart at some point in the season. Brown might even be the No. 1 in Baltimore, though his ceiling is low in a run-first offense. Campbell and Isabella look to etch out roles in the slot for their respective offensive attacks.

