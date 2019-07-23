Fantasy football tiers: Running Backs

Running backs are back! After a short time where the position saw a decline in value, runners are once again at the top of the fantasy football mountain. You'll see that in the first three rounds of your draft, which will be littered with backfield battlers in an effort to secure at least one of the NFl's elite. As a result, having a solid list of tiered runners is more important than ever when it's time to draft.

Tiers sort players based on their projected level of production and ADP (average draft position). Using tiers assists fantasy owners in knowing where there's a potential decline in value among a position group, thus allowing owners to make a more educated decision on whether or not to draft a position based on who's been picked and who's still on the board. Tiers are useful for all sorts of drafts, and you can adjust them as needed to suit your league and scoring system.

Here are my own personal running back tiers, which I will be updating (as needed) right up until the start of the regular season:

Tier One - The Four Horsemen

Notes: Apologies (or not) for the wrestling mention, but these four backs will be your "workhorses" in both the running and passing games. While Barkley has become the most popular top overall pick, I can see any one of these four players go in the top spot in drafts. This quartet of "backs" combined for a ridiculous 356 receptions last season, and all of them averaged no fewer than 4.55 yards per rushing attempt. You also don't have to worry about any backfield committees with these backs, which makes them even safer investments for all fantasy owners. Don't pass if you have a chance to get one.

Tier Two - Elite Potential, But...

Notes: It would be a shock to no one in the know to see these six backs finish in the top five in fantasy points at the position this season. As a result, at least four are first-round locks while the other two won't last beyond Round 2 in most drafts. Unfortunately, each of them also come with question marks. Bell didn't play last season and he's not in Pittsburgh's offense anymore. Johnson was a disappointment a season ago, and while his arrow is pointing up there's no guarantee that he'll return to the 2017 version under new coach Kliff Kingsbury. I love Mixon, but the Bengals offensive line is well, offensive. Our friends at Pro Football Focus rank is 27th in the league. It didn't help that first-round pick Jonah Williams suffered a torn labrum, either. Conner was a stud a season ago, but there has been chatter that a committee is possible. (I don't buy it, but it's out there). Gordon is holding out of camp for who knows who long, and concerns over Gurley's knee have dropped him to Round 2.

Tier Three - RB1 Upside Backs With Risk

Notes: All five of Cook, Chubb, Williams, Fournette and Freeman possess RB1 upside in PPR leagues, which is evident in their average draft positions on Fantasy Football Calculator. There is risk with all of them, however. Cook has all the talent in the world, but he's played in just 15 games in his first two NFL seasons due to injuries. Chubb is a potential stat-sheet stuffer who was a league winner a year ago, but will he retain a featured role once Kareem Hunt returns from suspension? Williams showed flashes of brilliance at the end of last season in an Andy Reid offense that's been very back friendly, but can he handle a featured back's workload for a full year? Fournette and Freeman have both dealt with injuries as well, though each could easily be top-10 backs in a best-case scenario.

Tier Four - Youth Gone Wild

Notes: If you know the song behind this tier's name, kudos to you! My fourth tier is dripping with upside for fantasy fans. Jones has averaged 5.5 yards per rushing attempt at the pro level, Jacobs projects as a featured back in Oakland as a rookie, and Mack looks like the featured back in what figures to be an explosive Colts offense. K.J. might not be a true featured back for Detroit, but he's a virtual lock to see around 18 touches per game in an offense that will look to run under coach Matt Patricia. Henry, who started to break out in the second half of last season, should be a TD machine as the Titans top back.

Tier Five - For The Zero RB Crowd

Notes: If you're one of those folks who likes to target an elite tight end and wide receivers in the first three rounds, these backs are good targets in the fourth and fifth stanzas. White makes a ton of sense in PPR leagues (obviously). In fact, only McCaffrey and Kamara have more combined catches over the last two years. Ingram landed in a great spot to succeed in a Baltimore offense that will run the football an absolute ton, and at 29-years-old he still has some gas in the tank. There are some concerns over Michel's knee, which landed him on the PUP list to open training camp, but he has high RB2 potential in a best-case scenario. Lindsay should be good to go coming off wrist surgery, and his 5.4 yards per rush as a rookie is hard to overlook. Carson might lose more work to second-year back Rashaad Penny, but he did record almost 250 carries for the run-based Seahawks offense in 2018.

Tier Six - Steals Or Stinkers

Notes: These backs should all be seen as flex starters in PPR formats, but none are guaranteed featured back touches. Drake is a Zero RB favorite, and Frank Gore is no longer in Miami to steal work. However, Kalen Ballage could wind up in that role. Stay tuned. Reports about Montgomery's skills and abilities during OTAs have him moving up in fantasy drafts ranks, but Cohen and Mike Davis are also in the mix. Speaking of Cohen, he ranked as the RB11 a season ago and reports suggest he'll see a similar role in 2019. Miller is the poster child for fantasy flex starters, but the return of D'Onta Foreman could mean a change in his touch share out of the Houston backfield. Sanders is the favorite fantasy option in the Eagles backfield, but Jordan Howard, Corey Clement, and Darren Sproles are also in the mix for touches. Coleman, 26, had his best fantasy season under his new coach, Kyle Shanahan, and figures to lead a backfield committee in San Francisco. The Redskins also figure to have a shared backfield, but Guice is the target for fantasy owners. Henderson's stock is soaring in drafts due to questions over Gurley's knee, but is he being overvalued? Time will tell, but his ADP is now Round 6.

Tier Seven - Handy Handcuffs And More

Notes: Ekeler's stock has risen in the wake of Gordon's camp holdout, but I wouldn't reach for him too high in drafts. Rounds 7-8 is about right (for now). McCoy is the leader of a crowded backfield in Buffalo, which limits him to being more of a No. 4 fantasy back. Penny and Howard should see their share of carries for their respective teams. Murray can't fill the Ingram role because he's not as good in the passing game, but you can't discount his value as Kamara's handcuff. Thompson could be a stea in PPR leagues ... if he can avoid injuries. McKinnon is a committee back and hard to trust as more than a RB4, while Freeman could see an increase in carries but remains behind Lindsay in Denver.

Tier Eight - Low Ceiling Backs

Notes: Lewis could be a decent bargain in PPR leagues, but his standard league value has sunk with Henry's emergence. The Redskins and Buccaneers backfield battles are among the top ones for fantasy fans to watch in training camp, but none of this quartet has a whole lot of upside in the stat sheets. Peterson's ADP has moved up a bit in the wake of Guice's "injured" hamstring, but I think Guice will be fine and still holds the most upside for the Redskins. Jones is going ahead of Barber on Fantasy Football Calculator, but the winner of this competition won't be a league winner in fantasy land. Breida is also in a committee situation with the Niners, and a potentially confusing one at that.

Tier Nine - More Handcuffs and Why Nots

Notes: Out of these 12 backs, my favorite late-round choices include Smith, Foreman, Ballage and Jackson. The rest would need injuries ahead of them on their respective team's depth charts to become valuable assets in fantasy football circles. That includes Hunt, who will be hard-pressed to pass Chubb on the Browns depth chart once he returns from suspension but is still worth a late pick.

Tier 10 - Late-Round Dart Throws

Notes: Harris is a popular dart throw with Michel's knee always a concern, and Singletary could push for touches if he has a strong camp. He has the most fantasy upside in what is an older Buffalo backfield. Pollard's stock would rise in a big way if anything happened with Elliott during camp.

