Fantasy football tiers: Tight Ends

Tiers sort players based on their projected level of production and ADP (average draft position). Using tiers assists fantasy owners in knowing where there's a potential decline in value among a position group, thus allowing owners to make a more educated decision on whether or not to draft a position based on who's been picked and who's still on the board. Tiers are useful for all sorts of drafts, and you can adjust them as needed to suit your league and scoring system.

Here are my own personal tight end tiers, which I will be updating (as needed) right up until the start of the regular season:

Tier One - Catching Kelce

Notes: Kelce has become "the" elite tight end to own in fantasy football, leading the position in points in each of the last three years. Kelce is now a surefire second-round pick across the fantasy board.

Tier Two - Elite Ends

Notes: Ertz isn't on the same level of Kelce, but he's darn close. In fact, he ranks first in catches, second receiving yards, third in touchdowns and second in fantasy points over the last two years. Kittle is coming off one of the best receiving seasons of all time. In fact, he set a new single-season record for the most receiving yards by a tight end. He's clearly in the top three at the position and has been moving into the third round in some re-drafts. That's a little too rich for my blood, but I digress.

Tier Three - Ready For Stardom

Notes: Henry, Engram and Howard have all shown flashes of being top tier tight ends in their short NFL careers, but I think this is the season all three make their move toward fantasy stardom. This trio has all seen their teams shed targets in the offseason, meaning there should be plenty of opportunities to stuff the stat sheets. I expect all three of these tight ends to be off the board in the top-70 picks.

Tier Four - Mid-Round Veterans

Notes: Cook is coming off his best fantasy season, as he was the main pass catcher for Derek Carr in Oakland. That won't be the case in New Orleans, but he'll still see plenty of targets in a high-octane offense. Ebron is a big-time regression candidate, at least in the touchdown department, but he's still on the TE1 radar in the Colts powerful pass attack. I would temper fantasy expectations, though. Walker had been Mr. Reliable until he injured his ankle and missed most of last season. He's a question mark for the start of training camp, but when he's right he's a top-10 option in PPR formats.

Tier Five - Upside Late Rounders

Notes: There will be plenty of attractive tight ends on the board in the late rounds, led by Njoku in the Browns high-powered attack. Doyle is coming off a lost season due to injuries, but I wouldn't be shocked if he out-snapped and outscored Ebron in 2019. McDonald is a popular sleeper in a Steelers offense that has a lot of targets up for grabs. Burton and Hooper could improve on last season's totals, but neither is expected to be a target monster for their respective teams. Consider both No. 2 options.

Tier Six - Oldies But ... Goodies?

Notes: This quartet has had a lot of combined fantasy success, but not lately. Reed avoided long-term injuries last season but still ranked just 14th at the position. Graham was one of the biggest fantasy busts of 2018, and Olsen missed most of the year with a nagging foot ailment. As for Rudolph, he finished seventh at the position in what was a bad year for tight ends. All four are draftable in the late rounds as No. 2 options, but I'm not seeing any major comebacks from any of them.

Tier Seven - For Those About To Rock

Notes: I'm a big fan of Andrews, who showed some flashes at the end of last season and now figures to see a bigger target share for the Ravens. Hockenson and Fant are the two big rookies at the position, but we all know that first-year tight ends typically don't make a major impact. Still, both are viable TE2s. As for Goedert, he's getting a lot of buzz in the fantasy industry. Unfortunately, the presence of Ertz puts a pretty sizable cap on his statistical ceiling. On a positive note, the Eagles ran 12 personnel on 34.3 percent (2nd-most) of their plays last season.

Tier Eight - Late-Round Fliers

Notes: Four or five of these players won't be drafted in 10-team leagues. Eifert is the most likely to be picked, but he has to avoid injuries. That's been his biggest bug-a-boo. Herndon would have been in the "Upside Late Rounders" tier, but he's been banned the first four games and is also unlikely to be drafted in 10-teamers. If you want a big-time deep sleeper, keep tabs on Waller in Oakland.

