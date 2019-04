Best 2019 fantasy bye week replacements

You know 'em. You hate 'em. You do your best to work around 'em every fantasy draft season. They're the bye weeks and they're likely the bane of your fake football existence. While we can't exactly prevent you from drafting a roster that will have half of its byes on the same week, we can offer you some contingency plans to get through it as best as possible. Below are a list of potential replacements to fill the gaps. Bookmark this page and come back to it when your league drafts.

Week 4: New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

Key players on bye

QB:Sam Darnold, Jimmy Garoppolo

RB: Le'Veon Bell, Jerick McKinnon, Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida

Potential replacements

QB: Joe Flacco (v. JAX), Josh Rosen (v. SEA)

RB: Duke Johnson (at BAL), Peyton Barber (at LAR), Ito Smith (v. TEN), Giovani Bernard (at PIT), Austin Ekeler (at MIA)

Week 5: Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions

Key players on bye

QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Matthew Stafford

RB: Kenyan Drake, Kerryon Johnson

Potential replacements

QB: Andy Dalton (v. ARI), Josh Allen (at TEN), Derek Carr (v. CHI), Nick Foles (at CAR)

RB: Rashaad Penny (v. LAR), Kenneth Dixon (at PIT), Duke Johnson (at SF), Frank Gore (at TEN), Adrian Peterson (v. NE)

Week 6: Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders

Key players on bye

QB: Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky, Andrew Luck, Derek Carr

RB: LeSean McCoy, Tarik Cohen, Mike Davis, Marlon Mack, Isaiah Crowell

Potential replacements

QB: Nick Foles (v. NO), Jimmy Garoppolo (at LAR), Andy Dalton (at BAL), Joe Flacco (v. TEN), Sam Darnold (v. DAL), Lamar Jackson (v. CIN)

RB: Jerick McKinnon/Matt Breida (at LAR), Royce Freeman (v. TEN), Latavius Murray (at JAX), Adrian Peterson (at MIA), Duke Johnson (v. SEA), Giovani Bernard (at BAL)

Week 7: Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Key players on bye

QB: Cam Newton, Baker Mayfield, Jameis Winston, Ben Roethlisberger

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb, Peyton Barber, James Conner

Potential replacements

QB: Lamar Jackson (at SEA), Mitchell Trubisky (v. NO), Andy Dalton (v. JAX), Eli Manning (v. ARI), Case Keenum (v. SF)

RB: Rashaad Penny (v. BAL), Kenneth Dixon (at SEA), Austin Ekeler (at TEN), Ito Smith (v. LAR), Frank Gore (v. MIA), Giovani Bernard (v. JAX), Adrian Peterson (v. SF)

Week 8: Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens

Key players on bye

QB: Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson

RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Mark Ingram

Potential replacements

QB: Marcus Mariota (v. TB), Josh Rosen (at NO), Sam Darnold (at JAX), Andy Dalton (at LAR), Jimmy Garoppolo (v. CAR)

RB: Ito Smith (v. SEA), Giovani Bernard (at LAR), Peyton Barber (at TEN), Austin Ekeler (at CHI), Corey Clement (at BUF)

Week 9: Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints

Key players on bye

QB: Andy Dalton, Matt Ryan, Jared Goff, Drew Brees

RB: Joe Mixon, Devonta Freeman, Todd Gurley, Alvin Kamara

Potential replacements

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo (at ARI), Josh Rosen (v. SF), Eli Manning (v. DAL), Marcus Mariota (at CAR), Case Keenum (at BUF)

RB: Peyton Barber (at SEA), Rashaad Penny (v. TB), Nyheim Hines (at PIT), Isaiah Crowell (v. DET), Kenneth Dixon (v. NE)

Week 10: Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

Key players on bye

QB: Joe Flacco, Nick Foles, Deshaun Watson, Tom Brady, Carson Wentz, Case Keenum

RB: Philip Lindsay, Royce Freeman, Leonard Fournette, Lamar Miller, D'Onta Foreman, Sony Michel, James White, Jordan Howard, Corey Clement, Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson

Potential replacements

QB: Josh Rosen (at TB), Jimmy Garoppolo (v. SEA), Andy Dalton (v. BAL), Sam Darnold (v. NYG), Lamar Jackson (at CIN), Ryan Fitzpatrick (at IND), Derek Carr (v. LAC)

RB: Giovani Bernard (v. BAL), Jerick McKinnon/Matt Breida (v. SEA), Carlos Hyde (at TEN), Nyheim Hines (v. MIA), Mike Davis (v. DET), Rashaad Penny (at SF), Kenneth Dixon (at CIN)

Week 11: New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans

Key players on bye

QB: Eli Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Marcus Mariota

RB: Saquon Barkley, Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams, Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, Derrick Henry, Dion Lewis

Potential replacements

QB: Mitchell Trubisky (at LAR), Jimmy Garoppolo (v. ARI), Josh Rosen (at SF), Ryan Fitzpatrick (v. BUF), Derek Carr (v. CIN)

RB: D'Onta Foreman (at BAL), Mike Davis (at LAR), Frank Gore (at MIA), Nyheim Hines (v. JAX), Corey Clement (v. NE), Kenyan Drake (v. BUF)

Week 12: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings

Key players on bye

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Philip Rivers, Josh Rosen, Kirk Cousins

RB: Damien Williams, Carlos Hyde, Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler, David Johnson, Dalvin Cook

Potential replacements

QB: Marcus Mariota (v. JAX), Lamar Jackson (at LAR), Nick Foles (at TEN), Eli Manning (at CHI), Joe Flacco (at BUF)

RB: Corey Clement (v. SEA), Kenneth Dixon (at LAR), Giovani Bernard (v. PIT), Dion Lewis (v. JAX), Adrian Peterson (v. DET), Mike Davis (v. NYG)

Marcas Grant is a fantasy football editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarcasG.