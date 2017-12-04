Garoppolo leads Week 14 fantasy streaming options

Since Alex Gelhar already masterfully identified some of the top waiver wire targets ahead of Week 13, Matt Harmon examined top deep league adds in his deep dive, and Marcas Grant supplied you with some players that can safely be dropped, it's my job to provide some streaming candidates at quarterback, tight end and defense for the upcoming slate of games. Keep in mind, most of these players/teams are bottom-of-the-barrel targets for deep leagues, and I'm not saying they're going to be top scorers at their position, but they should do enough to keep your team competitive in Week 14 if you need some assistance. So, let's get to it.

QUARTERBACKS

Alex Smith vs Raiders | 87.6 percent owned: After a four-game fantasy-point drought in which he was cut in many fantasy leagues, Alex Smith came to life against the Jets. He posted 19 completions for 366 pass yards, four touchdown passes, no picks and took his one rush of the game for 70 yards. Smith is capable of big yardage outings, this was his fourth game of the year with 300-plus pass yards (his first since Week 7 vs Oakland). Andy Reid turned play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and Smith ended up with three touchdown passes of 20-plus air yards after throwing just four such attempts in his previous two games. The Chiefs take on an Oakland defense that has allowed 20 passing touchdowns to quarterbacks and has just one interception all season. The Raiders are also allowing a 23rd-ranked 241.1 pass yards per game, so you can confidently add and start Smith in Week 14 if he's on the wire.

Jimmy Garoppolo vs Texans | 7.5 percent owned: Sure, there might be some more appealing options out there, but don't overlook 49ers newcomer Jimmy Garoppolo against Houston in Week 14. In his debut with San Francisco, Garoppolo completed 26 passes for 293 yards, one pick and failed to throw a touchdown. But he was able to move the offense confidently, something we haven't seen in San Francisco for months. He also completed all 14 of his passes to the receiver duo of Marquise Goodwin and Trent Taylor, which is a good sign. This week he plays a Texans defense that has been abysmal against opposing quarterbacks, as they've allowed the second-most FPPG (19.08) to the position this season. Plus, as Alex Gelhar pointed out in his waiver wire column, the only two quarterbacks to face Houston that have not finished as top-10 fantasy options since Week 5 are Kevin Hogan and Joe Flacco.

Josh McCown at Broncos | 14.6 percent owned: Josh McCown has been red hot in recent weeks, and just followed up a 25-point game in Week 12 with 31.14 in Week 13 against the Chiefs. He's put up at least 300 yards in two straight games and has six total touchdowns in that span, and has thrown just one pick in his last five games. McCown has seemingly found great chemistry with his top receivers in Jermaine Kearse and Robby Anderson and has an efficient three-headed committee backfield balancing out his offense. You might look at the matchup against Denver and second-guess streaming McCown this week, but the Broncos have been struggling of late, and have allowed an average of 17.71 FPPG to quarterbacks the last seven games. That stretch includes the production of three top-10 fantasy quarterback outings, and all seven were top-20 finishes. McCown probably won't rush for two touchdowns again, or break the 30-point mark, but he's a great streaming option once again.

Jameis Winston vs Lions | 65.0 percent owned: You could consider Jameis Winston as a streamer against Detroit in Week 14. He posted 18.6 fantasy points in his first game back from a shoulder injury. And while he may not be making the best decisions as a real-life quarterback, he still managed to throw for 270 yards, two touchdowns (both to Cameron Brate) and no interceptions against the Packers. He faces the Lions this week, who have given up some huge fantasy outings to less-than-mediocre quarterbacks in recent weeks. Joe Flacco just had his best game of the season in Week 13 against the Lions (18.66 pts, QB6), Detroit allowed Case Keenum to post 27.28 points (QB3, Week 12), Mitchell Trubisky dropped 14.46 points on them and DeShaun Kizer posted 22.98 points against Detroit in Week 10. Winston is at home and could have a big game.

Case Keenum at Panthers | 22.5 percent owned: Consider this your weekly reminder that Case Keenum is a good fantasy football quarterback. He's now thrown at least two touchdown passes in four of his last five games and the Vikings are one of the hottest team in football with Keenum at the helm. The matchup might not seem favorable against Carolina this week, but the Panthers have softened up a bit in recent weeks, allowing 19.31 FPPG to quarterbacks the last four games. Josh McCown ripped up Carolina for 300-plus yards and three touchdown passes in Week 12. Keenum should be added for Week 14 if he's still on the wire.

TIGHT ENDS:

Cameron Brate vs Lions | 48.9 percent owned: Cameron Brate's fantasy value tanked with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center. He posted a combined 4/37/0 line in the last four games, but with Jameis Winston back Brate returns to the streaming radar. He dropped two touchdowns on the Packers in Week 13 and saw six targets, his highest total since Week 7. As Alex Gelhar pointed out in his waiver wire column, Brate's matchup is attractive this week against a Lions defense that's been scored upon frequently by tight ends recently (see: Kyle Rudolph in Week 12 and Benjamin Watson, Week 13).

Stephen Anderson vs 49ers | 0.5 percent owned: Anderson saw 12 targets and caught five passes for 79 yards and a touchdown against the Titans Sunday. Naturally, any time a tight end sees 12 targets, he's going to pop up on the streaming radar. The Texans starting tight end, C.J. Fiedorowicz, left Week 13's game with a concussion, which would open up more opportunity for Anderson going forward. Anderson played 84 percent of the snaps in Week 13, and while some of his production can be attributed to the fact that Tom Savage attempted 49 passes in the game, it's still a decent matchup this week against a 49ers defense that has allowed touchdowns to players like Jermaine Gresham, Evan Engram, Jimmy Graham and Nick Vannett in recent weeks.

Trey Burton at Rams | 0.5 percent owned: Pick up Trey Burton ahead of Week 14 with the notion that Zach Ertz (concussion) may miss this game against the Rams. Ertz left early with a head injury and didn't return against the Seahawks on Sunday night, leaving his status uncertain. Meanwhile, Burton racked up seven targets in his absence. When Ertz was out with a hamstring injury in Week 9, Burton went 2/41/1 against the Broncos. He's got streaming appeal in a high-scoring Eagles offense run by a quarterback who loves to target his tight end.

Jason Witten at Giants | 79.8 percent owned: Tight ends keep putting up numbers against the Giants. Most recently, the Raiders tight ends faced New York and while Jared Cook was injured after just one catch, Clive Walford walked into 4/57 performance in Week 13. Jason Witten, who has been inconsistent for the Cowboys this year, scored a touchdown last week and posted a 7/59/1 line against New York in Week 1. He's a solid streaming option.

DEFENSES (D/STs)

Los Angeles Chargers D/ST vs Washington Redskins | 45.9 percent owned: Folks are finally noticing that the Chargers have a good defense. The unit's ownership predictably jumped by nearly 30 percent with a matchup against the Browns and they should be held onto, or added if still available with a home game against the Redskins coming up. Washington was just dismantled by Dallas in Week 13 (19 fantasy points). The Redskins committed four turnovers, Kirk Cousins was sacked four times, and Washinton generated just 280 yards of total offense. Cousins has now been sacked four or more times in five of his last seven games, as the Washington offensive line had been decimated by injuries. That bodes well for one of the best pass-rushing tandems in the NFL in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, who have combined for 20 sacks this season.

New York Jets D/ST at Denver Broncos | 3.6 percent owned: The Denver Broncos are a bottom-10 or bottom-five team in nearly every offensive stat including points per game, total yards per game, giveaways and passer rating. Trevor Siemian, who returned under center since getting yanked for Brock Osweiler several weeks ago, completed just 19 of his 41 attempts for 200 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions ... against the Miami Dolphins. Miami's defense scored on a pick-six and notched two safeties in the game. They also blocked a punt and recovered an onsides kick. Denver is a team to target streaming defenses against, and it's the Jets this week, even as poorly as the unit has performed from a fantasy perspective this season (ranked 28th).

Cincinnati Bengals D/ST vs Chicago Bears | 11.7 percent owned: The Cincinnati defense has produced a consistent floor in fantasy the last three weeks with point totals of five, eight and eight the last three games. They'll face the Steelers on Monday night, so that streak may be tarnished a bit, but Week 14 provides a scenario for them to produce. They have a home game against a struggling Bears offense that managed just 147 total yards in Week 13 against one of the worst defenses in the NFL (49ers). Chicago has scored more than 17 total points only once in their last six games and is allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game (9.83) to opposing D/STs on the season. That makes the Bengals a solid streaming option in Round 1 of the fantasy playoffs.

Buffalo Bills D/ST vs Indianapolis Colts | 11.9 percent owned: In a home game against the Patriots in Week 13, the Bills D/ST sacked Tom Brady three times and picked him off once. They scored a respectable five fantasy points, considering New England's offense is running like a well-oiled machine late in the season and is seeming scoring at will. After two miserable performances against the Saints and Chargers, the Bills have corrected some of their defensive woes, and have now allowed just 33 total points to opponents (Chiefs, Patriots) in their last two games. This week, the Bills remain in the comfy confines of New Era Field and welcome the Colts to town. Indianapolis is currently running the worst red zone offense in the NFL and is averaging just 17.1 points per game, fifth worst in the league. They also have an average of just 296 yards per game, sixth worst. The Colts can't run, and if T.Y. Hilton is breaking off a 75-yard touchdown the offense is stagnant. The Bills are a low-end streaming option against an Indianapolis team that is allowing the third-most FPPG (12.08) to opposing D/ST units this season.

