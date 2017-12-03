Week 14 fantasy football waiver-wire targets



All week the Browns coaching staff promised that Josh Gordon would play a lot and be heavily involved with the offense. Plenty of analysts (myself included) wanted to see it before believing it, as it had been over 1,000 days since Gordon last played in an NFL game. Well, so far, so good for Gordon's comeback. He was on the field for 77 percent of the offensive plays and received a team-high 11 targets, catching four of them for 85 yards. Hopefully you added Gordon a week or two ago, but he's still available in plenty of leagues and has a pristine matchup in Week 14 against a Packers secondary that has been beaten routinely for big plays by wide receivers. He'll likely be at least a top-30 consensus ranked wideout next weekend, and could be a crucial add for contending fantasy teams. (Percent owned: 24.2, FAAB suggestion: 15-20 percent)