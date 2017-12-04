Vernon Davis among the fantasy players to drop

Your fantasy team suffered a loss. Maybe a player got injured. Maybe he's just not playing well. Either way, you get to play the waiver wire now. It's all good when you're looking through the list of names, hoping to find the spark that will ignite your squad to the playoffs and beyond. But when it's in the with new, it has to be out with the old. Sometimes, it's easy to see the player that no longer deserves a spot on your roster. Sometimes ... not so much. Don't worry. We're here to help. Consider us the break up counselor that will help ease the separation.

All ownership percentages based on NFL.com leagues

Vernon Davis, TE, Washington Redskins (34.7 percent owned)

Remember that nice little run Vernon Davis had during the middle of the season? That was fun. Actually, if you look back, that run wasn't as great as we want to believe it was. It's just that we've been so thirsty for tight ends that we made more of it than was really there. But that was then. This is now. And now, Davis isn't seeing nearly the same type of usage with just nine targets, five catches and 82 yards over the past three games. Oh, and he has just one touchdown all season. If you have Davis, you're probably streaming tight ends. No need holding a roster spot for the veteran here.

Ty Montgomery, RB, Green Bay Packers (65.1 percent owned)

With Montgomery, it's as simple as saying that he's gone for the year because of wrist surgery. There's no hope of the hybrid player suiting up again this season, so there's no reason for you to keep him on your roster. Even if you're playing in keeper or dynasty leagues, there's not enough upside with Montgomery to consider holding on to him for next year. The Packers have found a couple of productive options in Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones. Even if neither of them locks down the starting job for next year, they have clouded the Packers running back situation enough that Montgomery (at best) finds himself in a competition for snaps and touches next year.

Duke Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns (70.1 percent owned)

This felt like it was going to be the breakout season for Johnson. He was pegged to be the Browns slot receiver at the start of the year and played a ton of snaps as a wideout at the start of the season. As things have gone sideways in the Cleveland offense, Johnson's role has become muddied. He's not seeing enough targets to have value as a receiver nor enough carries to be a fantasy running back. Add to it that he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 5 and Johnson has become a fantasy also-ran that doesn't have a ton of upside for the fantasy post-season.

DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (93 percent owned)

Much like a lot of his Bucs teammates, 2017 hasn't worked out as expected for DeSean Jackson. The speedy receiver has just three touchdowns and only one game with 100-plus receiving yards. He also hasn't had more than 60 receiving yards in three straight games and has a season-ending slate with the Lions, Falcons and Panthers. It's not the most difficult run but it's not super encouraging either. With Jackson likely occupying space on your bench, he can just as easily do that on the waiver wire.

Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys (60.1 percent owned)

Dropping tight ends is difficult this season but looking back over Witten's stat lines this season is truly stomach-churning. Even in last week's win over Washington, his touchdown catch was accompanied by just eight yards of offense. Interestingly, this might end up being one of Witten's better seasons in the last couple of years which (again) speaks to the state of tight ends. You're welcome to keep starting Witten and waiting for something approximating a "blowup" game. Me? I'll stream, thanks.

