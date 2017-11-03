Like/Dislike: Start all of the Rams in Week 9

What we are talking about: Josh Gordon is back ... Please, stop asking me about him.

Start your Los Angeles Rams Yes, all of them.

Why the Dolphins ... are the NFL version of Nickelback

Before we get started, let me say one thing. Please stop asking me about Josh Gordon. You know what your roster looks like. If you have a player on your bench you're never going to start, then fine. Please add the guy who had a breakout season in 2013. You want to know what else happened in 2013? The Jonas Brothers broke up. "Sharknado." And the Harlem Shuffle. And when you're all, "that seems like a long time ago," yeah, you'd be correct. But hey, football seems super easy. Like, I didn't play "Madden" for like a year and I went out and smoked my nephew over the weekend. UPDATE: Actually, there were a bunch of words about Deshaun Watson. I'm legit bummed, dudes and dudettes. This is completely awful news. Not only does this hurt in the fantasy community, but this is awful for anybody who loves football. He's a complete joy to watch. He captivated us for over two years at Clemson. He quickly became one of the most beloved players in football -- especially fantasy -- in such a short period of time. Now, this. Jared Goff would be a nice add. He's the one I found the most in a lot of my leagues. But there's just no coming back from this. DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller V and the rest of the Texans skill position players take a huge hit in terms of fantasy value. But all of this pales in comparison to what this young man must be going through right now. Best wishes to Watson, and we look forward to seeing him rebound and come back next year. And without further ado ...