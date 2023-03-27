Transcript: The Heart Smart Sports Coalition Kickoff Press Conference, March 27, 2023

At this point, seven states around the country have those three elements in place, and a variety of more have some of those elements, and many have none at all. So over the next three years, this coalition, which I'll get to in a moment, is going to endeavor to make sure that every state has all three elements in place and to prevent many of the tragedies that we believe are preventable.

We're joined by the other major sports leagues, let me give them a shout out real quick. The NBA, Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, and Major League Soccer, as well as the NCAA, are joining us in this coalition. And public health partners – who have been leading this work for many years and we're proud to join them – are also here today, the American Heart Association, the American Red Cross, the Korey Stringer Institute, and the National Athletic Trainers Association, all essential partners to making sports safer for those who play them, as well as beyond sports. So I will stop with that, and introduce my colleague, Anna Isaacson, who leads our Community Relations and Social Responsibility work at the NFL, to talk about some of the NFL's efforts in this area.

Anna Isaacson: Hi, everyone. So thrilled and proud to be here today. I think we at the NFL understand that we have a role to play in society, and it is an honor to be able to use the NFL platform to help people and to give back. We have a history when we face challenges, when our country is facing challenges, when society is in trouble – we have a history of leaning into those challenges and not running away. And I think this coalition, this work that we're going to do, is really going to help save lives, and we're going to do that together with the great people around us.

We're going to use our position, the NFL's platform, to really help – and I steal this from the AHA a lot – to help create a nation of lifesavers, where people understand CPR and they know how to step in and save a life if it's necessary. We're going to do that in a few ways. The NFL Foundation is committing more than $1 million dollars to this effort. That's going to include $20,000 to every NFL club. Each NFL club will be able to use that money, how they see fit locally, to fund CPR education and AED access in their communities. And then we will also partner with the organizations behind us to help promote this effort, and it's really to blanket the country. So not only will club markets get access to this important critical information and education, but we will make sure that the rest of the country has this as well. And so not only will clubs get access to dollars, but we'll fund more money to make sure that the entire nation has these resources. So we are thrilled to partner. This is a really exciting day for us, and we spent the last couple of months really figuring out how we can best use our platform to make an impact here. So thank you.

Jeff Miller: Thanks, Anna. One quick point here is that these groups – and I will introduce everybody momentarily – this is the foundational, the introductory members. We would invite other public health professionals and organizations and sports leagues to join us. We will go to every state, we will send letters to every governor – which will be released today – asking for whether it be legislative or regulatory approval for these elements in the next couple of years, and we will have any conversation necessary to prove out that these are simple cost effective, easily learned ways to save people's lives. And that's what the goal of this is over the next three years. So with that, let me introduce each of the people here in turn, invite them to the podium to speak for a moment. Let me start with Dr. Comilla Sasson, who is the Vice President for Science and Innovation for Emergency Cardiovascular Care at the American Heart Association.

Dr. Comilla Sasson: Hi there. Very proud to be able to stand up here in front of you guys today and talk on behalf of the American Heart Association. The American Heart Association has been at the forefront of resuscitation research, science, training, advocacy – we train millions of people every year in community and health care providers, and CPR resuscitation best practices, and we're the official publisher of the CPR guidelines that really helps set the standards for resuscitation best practices across the world.

So when we get to stand up here with this great group of people, I think we have an opportunity not just to save lives, but to make an impact and to really equalize the opportunity to have everyone be able to survive a cardiac arrest event. We know right now survival from cardiac arrest event outside of the hospital is about 1 out of every 10 people. So only one person will survive who has an out of hospital cardiac arrest event. I know I'm an ER doctor, and the vast majority of patients never come to the emergency department because they don't ever make it there. And that's because the first links in that chain of survival – that we all watched when we were watching Damar Hamlin have his cardiac arrest event on the field – worked. And I remember sitting there with my husband and saying, "It's working. Everything is happening like it should." And that was because there was early recognition of a cardiac arrest event, calling 911 right away, early CPR and access to an AED or defibrillator. If everybody had that same opportunity, just like Damar Hamlin did, we would have numbers that would be much higher in terms of survival.