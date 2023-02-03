Transcript: End-of-Season Health & Safety Briefing, February 3, 2023

Dr. Mack: Sure, absolutely. I'm going to pull up a slide here. So let me let me start by orienting you to this slide. So, the top line graph that you see, which is the solid line graph, represents eight years of regular season game concussion numbers. And if you look over to the right over the 2022, you can see that increase from 126 to 149 regular season game concussions that we just talked about. If you look back a little bit to the middle of the slide, you also see that March decrease after 2017 prior to the 2018 season from 179 to 127, which is a decrease that as you can see by that gray bar, which I'll talk about in a minute, has been sustained now for five seasons. So, from 2018 to this 2022 season, the concussion numbers have ranged from 126 to 149 in regular season games, compared with that range of 166 to 183 prior to 2018. And what we're trying to do here is kind of give context to that number.

So, if you look, the other important piece here is if you look at that dashed line before 2021, that line denotes where a 17th regular season game was added to what was previously a 16-game regular season. So, we're normalizing that with the rates below. So, if you look below this chart, you see the green line. What we're looking at now are rates. And so, this reflects the numbers above accounting for the number of games that there are, and so it's normalized to that change to a 17-game season from a 16-game season two years ago. And again, looking at that green light all the way over on the right, you can see that increase in concussion rates per game that Dr. Sills just talked about for this season. So, I want to talk for a moment about these gray bands. And again, just to give context to these numbers as we think about it. So, I want to talk about statistical confidence intervals and those are the gray bands that you see here. These represent the expected range due to natural variation – and we've talked about this in the past, we show this every year – it's a 95 percent confidence interval and it contains what we would expect to see in terms of normal statistical fluctuations or statistical variance. So, the bouncing around of numbers that happened by chance over time. So in 2018, after we had a number of concussion reduction efforts, which I'll talk about in a minute, we saw that decrease from 179 to 127 in concussions – and consider that a new benchmark, essentially a kind of a new goal from which we want to reduce concussions to create that new normal, and that's that lower rate band. So, this season, we did see that uptick. It is still kind of within that new range, again, that we're trying to come down from. We're focused on those reduction efforts but we're also kind of focused on the fact that we're seeing some changes that are below where we were before. If you can go to the next slide, I want to talk about the efforts have been put in place to detect concussions as well as efforts put in place to reduce them, and that will kind of explain the change in that gray bar. So let's see, if we can go to the next slide.

The bottom part of this slide, if you look at the orange header, describes the reduction intervention. So, this is the changes to rules and improvements to equipment that started and launched in 2018. And that we evolve and push forward and improve every year since, so you see you see continued changes to rules, continued improvements to equipment and helmets year over year, and again, continued focus. In green, what you can see started in 2015, are the many efforts put forth to diagnose and evaluate concussions as well as make sure that all of the concussions are reported into the system so that we're counting them, so that we're looking at them, so that we're better understanding the mechanism, and so that we can really focus our concussion reduction efforts. And so that includes the ATC spotter program, the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant program, the medical tents, and all the different pieces that we can pull from and then evolve every year to try to improve our ability to diagnose, detect, report and safely reduce concussions. So, in summary, as Allen said, we did see an increase in concussions – that increase was driven by regular season games this year. You see that here on the slide over 2022, continued reduction efforts to bring that number down as we move forward.