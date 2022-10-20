Statement from Dr. Allen Sills, NFL Chief Medical Officer, on the NFLPA's Hire of Dr. Sidney Hinds

"On behalf of the NFL, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations and a warm welcome to Dr. Sidney Hinds on his new role as the NFLPA's first Chief Health Equity Officer. I commend the NFLPA for selecting Col. Hinds, whose career of service to country and to patient care is exceptional. I look forward to collaborating with Dr. Hinds to ensure all players are treated with the highest quality care and to advance research through a mutual and continuous quality improvement process."