NFL, Premier League Meet in London to Share Best Practices in Player Health and Safety

Published: Oct 04, 2022 at 10:00 AM

London (Oct. 4, 2022) – Medical leaders from the National Football League (NFL) and the Premier League met this week in London to discuss player health and safety advancements and best practices as part of the annual NFL London games.

Today, medical staff from the NFL, the Premier League and its clubs, held a day-long summit to review the latest data, research findings and practice across key areas including soft tissue injury reduction, mental wellness, concussion and head impacts.

The meeting brought together world-class physicians, surgeons, athletic trainers, physiotherapists and sports scientists from the leagues' clubs and elsewhere, providing a unique opportunity for collaboration and information-sharing. The summit was the second of its kind; the inaugural medical summit between the two leagues took place in October 2021.

Yesterday, the NFL's medical leadership led a delegation from the Premier League experts on a behind-the-scenes tour of the game day medical protocols and procedures used during NFL games.

The NFL and the Premier League are both committed to gathering knowledge and insight from peers and experts around the world as they remain focused on player welfare and providing the highest quality care to some of the world's most elite athletes.

Photos from Monday's NFL tour with the Premier League may be downloaded here. (Photo credit: NFL)

###

Related Content

news

NFL-NFLPA Joint Statement on Investigation into the Application of the Concussion Protocol Involving Tua Tagovailoa

news

NFL Health and Safety Fact Sheet

news

NFL Announces Inaugural Class of Students Participating in 'Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative'

news

NFL Concussion Diagnosis and Management Protocol

news

Transcript: NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative Press Conference

news

Transcript: NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative Press Call

news

FAQ: NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative

news

Op-Ed: Faster, stronger, safer: 2022 NFL Draft class is health and safety generation

news

Transcript: Annual League Meeting Health and Safety Briefing, March 29, 2022

news

Unprecedented Rate Of Improvement Stimulated In Helmet Industry, New Standard Set For 'Top-Performing' Helmet Models Worn By NFL Players

news

Transcript: End-of-Season Health & Safety Briefing, Feb. 7, 2022