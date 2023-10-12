NFL, Premier League Discuss Latest Advancements in Player Health and Safety 

LONDON (October 12, 2023) – Medical leaders representing the National Football League (NFL) and the Premier League met today for the third annual summit to discuss the latest innovations and best practices in player health and safety as part of the 2023 NFL London Games.

At the day-long summit, leaders from the NFL and Premier League as well as Premier League club doctors and physios gathered to share insights across some of the most important topics impacting health and safety in sports today, including trauma and emergency management, injury reduction strategies, and health interventions designed to support athletic performance.

Tomorrow, some of the medical leaders who participated in the summit will take a behind-the-scenes tour of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium focused on the game day medical protocols and innovations used during NFL games, including emergency action plans, concussion protocols, and improved protective equipment.

The NFL and the Premier League remain committed to ongoing collaboration and information sharing between the leagues' medical leadership and with other sports health and safety experts around the world as they continue to deliver exceptional care to elite athletes.