NFL-NCAA joint statement on Football Safety Meeting

INDIANAPOLIS – June 18, 2019 – The NFL and NCAA hosted a joint meeting that brought together medical staff from schools in the SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and Pac-12; the NCAA Sport Science Institute; and NFL Player Health & Safety to share information across levels of football, and best practices for keeping players and student-athletes safe.

The two-day session focused on a range of health and safety topics including concussion prevention and treatment; injury reduction plans; mental health and wellness; equipment innovation; and opportunities for further collaboration.

"We are proud to meet with the NCAA as we both work to progress the health and well-being of players and student-athletes. Through sharing the changes we've made on and off the field to enhance player safety, we find continued opportunity to advance health and safety at all levels of the game," said Dr. Allen Sills, NFL Chief Medical Officer.