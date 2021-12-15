NFL COVID-19 Testing Results and Vaccination Rates: Nov. 28-Dec. 11, 2021

Unvaccinated individuals must isolate for 10 days away from the club facility.

Fully vaccinated individuals who are within the first six days of quarantine after a confirmed positive test may return to the facility once they have received two consecutive negative laboratory PCR tests taken at least 24 hours apart and have been asymptomatic for 48 hours. Fully vaccinated individuals who are in days 7-10 of quarantine after a confirmed positive test may return to the facility once they have received one negative laboratory PCR test, followed by a negative rapid PCR test taken 24 hours later, and have been asymptomatic for 48 hours. If fully vaccinated individuals do not return the required negative tests, they may return after 10 days.

When there are positive cases within the club environment, the Enhanced Mitigation Protocol (EMP) may be used at the discretion of medical experts, similar to the successful approach of the 2020 season. EMP is a targeted tool and includes additional measures such as: daily testing for all players and personnel, required masking, distancing for meals and meetings, shifting of meetings to well-ventilated areas or making all meetings virtual.

The NFL's COVID-19 vaccination rate as of December 15 is as follows:

94.6% of NFL players are vaccinated; nearly 100% of NFL personnel are vaccinated.

With such a highly vaccinated population, the NFL environment is not comparable to anywhere else in society. We will continue to work with the NFLPA with the goal of having 100% of players vaccinated.

30 of the league's 32 clubs have an overall vaccination rate of 95% or higher.

Given the prevalence of the COVID-19 infection in communities, positive cases among vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals are expected throughout the 2021 season. As conditions change, so will the NFL-NFLPA protocols to prevent as many cases of COVID-19 as possible and to ensure the health of the players, coaches and personnel.

Total COVID-19 test results for the Monitoring Testing period to-date, August 1 – December 11: