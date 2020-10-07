NFL and NFLPA COVID-19 Monitoring Testing Results: Sept. 20 – Oct. 3

Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug 1 – Oct 3:

"In the nine weeks since the beginning of training camp, we have had a number of isolated, new positive cases of COVID among players and other personnel across nearly two-thirds of NFL clubs and one outbreak among the Tennessee Titans," said Dr. Allen Sills, NFL Chief Medical Officer. "We have said all along that we expect positive cases. As long as the virus is endemic in our communities, we will see new cases among our teams. Risk mitigation, not elimination, is the key. Our protocols are designed to quickly identify new cases, get individuals the care they need, and prevent further spread of the virus. It is critically important that we do not grow complacent in our rigorous application of measures proven to be impactful: always wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distancing and practicing healthy hand hygiene. This 2020 season, our common opponent is COVID – it's all of us together versus the virus."