NFL and NFLPA COVID-19 Monitoring Testing Results: Nov. 8 – Nov. 14

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for November 8 – November 14.
During this period, players and Tier 1 and 2 personnel were tested daily. Tier 3 individuals were tested weekly. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted access to club facilities, or to have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.
Monitoring Testing results for November 8 – November 14:
- 43,148 tests were administered to a total of 7,856 players and team personnel.
- 17,161 tests were administered to 2,482 players; 25,987 tests were administered to 5,374 personnel.
- There were 17 new confirmed positive tests among players and 35 new confirmed positives among other personnel.
Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug 1 – Nov 14:
- During Monitoring Testing from Aug 1 – Nov 14, 95 players and 175 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.
- Approximately 645,000 tests were administered to players and personnel during the Aug 1 – Nov 14 period.