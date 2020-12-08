NFL and NFLPA COVID-19 Monitoring Testing Results: Nov. 29 - Dec. 5

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for November 29 – December 5.
During this period, players and Tier 1 and 2 personnel were tested daily. Tier 3 individuals were tested weekly. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted access club facilities, or have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.
Monitoring Testing results for November 29 – December 5:
- 41,669 tests were administered to a total of 7,012 players and team personnel.
- 16,475 tests were administered to 2,427 players; 25,194 tests were administered to 4,585 personnel.
- There were 18 new confirmed positive tests among players and 27 new confirmed positives among other personnel.
Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug 1 – Dec 5:
- During Monitoring Testing from Aug 1 – Dec 5, 173 players and 297 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.
- Approximately 757,100 tests were administered to players and personnel during the Aug 1 – Nov 28 period.