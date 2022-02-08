Transcript: End-of-Season Health & Safety Briefing, Feb. 7, 2022

Miller: So, let's talk season structure, and then I'll move from there into some of the injuries. Just as background, as you recall, we did an analysis when we were talking about moving from 16 and 4 to 17 and 3 to look at the impact it may have on injuries. By removing one preseason game and replacing it with a regular-season game, as well as the practices and other activities within that, we made a prediction that there would not be a difference as it related to injury rate — 'statistically insignificant' is the term that we use.

And that proved to be true. As we recall, preseason games have the highest injury rate of any activity that players engage in. Regular season games are lower, and as we looked over the course of the season, as we moved to 17 and 3, we did not see a difference. The other item that we wanted to examine, as part of that calculation, was whether that 18th week – 17th game of the regular season – would see a substantial uptick in injury rates as a result of fatigue or whatever the case may be as the regular season grew by a game. We didn't see it. Certainly, the injury rate in the last week of the regular season, week 18, was no higher than in previous weeks. In fact, it seemed to be a bit of a drop-off—not sure that that's statically significant or not. I think we have a chart on that to show you the numbers.

The yellow line there is 2021 and the other lines represent the averages from 2015 to 19. The sort of anomalous year of 2020, which is not a great comparison for a lot of reasons. But that's where we ended up for this year -- a small decrease in week 18. Again, I don't think it's statistically significant that it decreased in week 18, but probably fair to say just didn't go up at all.

And so from a fatigue perspective, or any other causative reasons to be concerned about the last week of the regular season, we didn't see it, and overall, we didn't see any difference as we move season structure, at least this year, from 16 and 4 to 17 and 3.

Moving on to some specific injury areas, let me start with concussions, something we update everybody on every year. A notable year this year; this is the fewest number of concussions we've seen since we've really been tracking this going back to 2015. And that's regardless of the time frame you take a look at. So, overall, preseason, regular season, practices and games, the all-in sort of number – we were down the lowest that we've seen, consistent with the number over the last couple of years of dropping off about 25%. We continue to be around there if not more so. We saw fewer regular-season game concussions this year, despite playing 17 games, than we've seen in the previous year, despite playing 16 in those.

So, again, a good year, not just on the raw numbers of concussions, but the rate of concussions going down. In preseason games, we saw the fewest number of concussions in preseason games, and you'll say: "well, of course, you only played three." Yes, that part is true, but on a rate basis, we also saw the lowest number of concussions in preseason games. So, all of these are good news stories overall. What we can attribute those to – that's obviously something we're going to spend a lot of time on – the causes of those injuries, whether they were helmet-to-helmet contact, helmet-to-ground, what position suffered more injuries, what play types – all the many things that we study between now / Super Bowl and Combine into the discussion with the Competition Committee – are areas where we're going to go deeper and more exacting.

One thing that does jump out from the data, despite the fact that it was a good overall year, is that we're looking at about one out of six concussions in the regular season occur on special teams. So, between the punt and the kickoff, there's a disproportionate number of concussions that are occurring on only a couple of plays, which, obviously, are not played as often as plays from scrimmage.

So that's something that's going to be a primary area focus for us on the health and safety side, and in conjunction with our friends in football. We'll take a look again at kickoff, take a look again at punts, and the injury rates on those plays. Allen will talk about that in a little bit as well, as relates to other injury types. But on concussions, that jumps out of the numbers, for what is otherwise a very good story, that number pulls itself out.

Again, a very good year as far concussion numbers go. There always will be more work to do, but they're the lowest that we've recorded to this point, and we've identified at least one area related to the game where we want to spend a great deal of time.

Couple other things we'll take a look at and need to dig into are, again, offensive linemen – especially during preseason practices, where we see a lot of concussions relative to other positions, we want to drive those numbers down as well. And I'm sure that as we look at the data and the video, more will jump out at us.

Now, concussions aren't the only thing we're going to be taking a look at as it relates to head injuries. This is something that I'm going to defer to a neurosurgeon about in a minute. But a lot of the innovation work that we do to be able to identify injuries on-field, as a result of our partnership with AWS, artificial intelligence and machine learning has enabled us to generate some new tools. And to actually begin to identify head impacts, as opposed to simply diagnose concussions, which is something that we think is very important and is going to help us advance the health and safety of the sport as it relates to head injuries.

So Allen, if you want to take a minute on that, that might be useful.

Sills: Before I do that, I might put up slide two, just to give everybody a visual on the concussions here. This is the total number, as Jeff said, you can see in 2021 we actually had the lowest total in regular season games, even though we added an extra game. Again, we have been in this range for about four years now, a substantial drop from where we were back in 2017. The point is that that 126 number is not only the lowest absolute number, but it's with an additional game. As Jeff mentioned the preseason rate of concussions per game and regular season rate was identical which again, we think is an important advance going forward.

Switching over to talk for a moment about head contact. I think this is a really important message. We've obviously had some success about concussions as you have seen, but we don't think that is the full story. We want to make it a priority to eliminate avoidable head contact from the game. That's a strong statement, but what I mean by that is: there is always going to be some unavoidable head contact; players hit the ground with their heads, inadvertent collisions, but to the extent possible, we believe that eliminating avoidable head contact is an appropriate goal.

Part of that goal is to be able to measure those contacts, and that is where we've made tremendous progress in trying to take the head out of the game. We now have the ability to measure contact through instrumented mouthguards, I think most of you are familiar with that program. And, very excitingly, now, through our partnership with AWS, and using artificial intelligence, we can actually assess numbers of head impacts by video and that saves hours and hours of what is a very laborious process.

What that does is that now gives us an ability to quantify how much head contact is occurring. Totals for a team, totals for a player and to determine where and how that's occurring. So, we think that to achieve this goal of eliminating avoidable head contact, we're going to need that data so that we can teach better techniques, we can think about how we train and how we practice, we can look at what rule changes might be appropriate and really look beyond the helmets in how we achieve this. We think that the use of the Guardian Cap is also going to be important, many of you heard us talk about that before. That's a helmet add-on that reduces the volume of contact or, reduces rather the intensity of the blow when players are wearing that.

We'll have a lot more to say about that, there's a lot of work to be done but we now have tools to quantify these head impacts and we believe as a stated goal that we want to, as I said, eliminate avoidable head contact.

I'll switch gears to talk a little bit about special teams for a moment. Jeff referenced this before, I think this is the other big, what I would say call to action, and that is that we feel that special teams has a disproportionate injury rate at the present time. For example, let me give you some statistics: one in every five injuries of all types in the league occurs on special teams. One out of five. Jeff mentioned that one out of six concussions occur on special teams plays, and we saw this year 30% of all ACL injuries occurring on special teams, and 29% of all lower extremity strains.

Simply put, these special teams plays have a disproportionate rate of injury, compared to how frequently the play occurs. We think that's something that demands our attention. That's going to, again, involve looking at all the components of not only the play itself, but who's playing, how they're trained, how that play is practiced, and coming up again with a comprehensive strategy around reducing these injuries. Again, there's a lot of lower extremity strains on the special teams plays, a lot of these ACL injuries and certainly the concussions.

And the punt play, I think, is particularly the one that would be targeted by us. If we could go to slide number four, I think you'll all see on this slide, we're going to show you a slide that has a rate. This is an injury rate by play type. And the red line is the punt play. I think the data really speaks for itself. Again, you can see the rate of injury on the punt play far exceeds the rate on run, pass, and even kickoff plays, and certainly field goals and extra points are lower. As Jeff would tell me, you don't have to be a brain surgeon to see that this jumps out and needs attention because of that injury rate that we're seeing on that particular play.