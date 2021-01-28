Media Briefing Transcript: Discussion of the CDC's MMWR on COVID-19 Lessons from the 2020 NFL Season

Dr. Sills: No, I think it's all well said. I think you've also heard us say repeatedly that we don't feel that we want to cut the line in terms of moving forward with prioritization of vaccination. We believe that the priority and order for vaccination should be determined by government officials and public health authorities, and we're going to support that. And when it's the appropriate time for our players, coaches and staff, we'll obviously engage in a very active discussion about that. We believe very strongly in the vaccine: we think that it's safe, it's effective and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated. We think that it's an important aspect of moving forward through this pandemic and we'll do all that we can both individually and collectively to support vaccination efforts all across segments of society.

Question: Just wondering with all the data that you have – and you've done a great job of protecting people on the staff – centered around the Super Bowl, how did this report help you prepare for the fans? Is there going to be game-day testing? What other measures are you taking to make sure that your fans there are safe when they come and leave?

Jeff Miller: Let me offer a couple of stats off the top, which could provide some value to this and then I'll turn it over to the true experts.

I think that at this point in the season, we've now welcomed more than 1.2 million fans into our stadiums around the country – more than 100 games have hosted fans including the two games yesterday, and I think that the protocols that Dr. Sills, the public health community, and certainly the local communities have been able to put together have been able to keep those fans safe.

Obviously, masks are essential. Distancing, the pod concept that had been used, the really good enforcement of mask wearing and some of the other measures that were put in to place - including obviously limiting the number of fans in the stadium - have provided that. As we look toward the Super Bowl, the same process was undertaken with local health officials and a fair amount of detail going into endless schematics of how we were going to put fans in the stadium. Again, with mandatory masks, with social distancing and with the really cognizant acknowledgement that we were going to limit the number of fans that were going to be able to attend to ensure the health of the fans there.

In addition, the 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers were taken into account when looking at the total number of fans in the stadium, but even then, we wanted to make sure that we didn't disturb the concept of the pods, the fans sitting together, being able to enjoy the game safely. So, it's been a lot of work by a lot of people and a lot of engagement with local and state and national public health officials to do this and do it as safely as it can be done.

Dr. Sills: Just a couple of thoughts to add, as we have always said, our top priority is to create the safest possible environment for everyone who is present but also, we take very seriously our responsibility to model best behavior and to show how we believe one can safely conduct an event of this magnitude. So, as Jeff mentioned, we reviewed these plans in great detail, not only with local public health authorities, but with a number of federal public health authorities. We shared them with the incoming administration's coronavirus taskforce, we shared them with the CDC and other groups, saying: This is what we plan to do, please help us fine tune and make this as safe as it possibly can be. So, we have a number of plans in place, again, a very detailed plan. Every fan who is in the stadium - whether vaccinated or unvaccinated - will be wearing a KN-95 mask (we're supplying them). We have very strict protocol about pod integrity, about the spacing, the inflow, the outflow, the use of sanitization, the use of contactless methods.