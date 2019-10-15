Transcript of 2019 Preseason Injury Data Results

Question: It's been a couple of weeks now, it feels like a million years ago, but the Antonio Brown helmet situation. Did anything come out with that, either increased awareness, to how many players reached out, or did you guys come up with any conclusions on that saga kind of looking back at it?

Miller: I think I said this at the time – I'm not sure there was more of a silver lining possible from a dynamic like that than to raise awareness around the work that we're doing with the Players Association in terms of trying to move players to better performing helmets. The manufacturers are improving the quality of the helmets that they are producing. Our research that we're sharing with them is going into that. But the public education and awareness around the importance of the helmet and the willingness of players to change helmets I think probably reached the pitch around that, back and forth, around the individual player. Now, let me also say a lot of players changed helmets over the past year. In 2018, half of the league changed helmets. I mentioned the stats, this year, about players moving into from yellow or from red into green performing helmets. That's not an easy switch. And I think our work with the Players Association and the players themselves highlighted that. And so, it is credit to a lot of people to take a look at a piece of protective equipment that they normally may have gone years wearing the same particular one, and saying okay, you know what, there's another way to take a look at this. So, for us, to raise awareness was positive, but it's also an important contribution on the player side, really importantly in good partnership between the league and the PA to get to the place where we're now working with them together. And as I suggested this will be a dynamic process. Next year, there will be more, better helmets and the year after that that there will be more, better helmets. And hopefully the ones that are the best rated ones now someday aren't going to be, and players will continue to move into those that are not yet produced.

Question: Within the preseason injury data, how did it break down across the four weeks of preseason? Did you see them clustered and beginning, the end, and any conclusions you might draw from that?

Miller: Yeah, you take a look at practices – every year, we see the most injuries, the most concussions in the first couple of weeks of training camp before you even get to playing games. The larger roster sizes, any number of other contributing factors, and that is the reason that Allen is putting together a lot of these injury prevention programs – understanding soft tissue injuries, looking at hamstrings, looking at the drills that Troy is working on, and the clubs around those that provide the highest vulnerability or risk for players. But interestingly — and this goes to the point about some of the younger players or some of the players who didn't make the roster this year suffering a disproportionate number of the injuries – is what in preseason we've screened for. We saw a substantial uptake in the number of concussions year-over-year and could there be a correlation between the amount of time the players who are making the roster are getting in those games? Maybe. It's one year of data, and we always hesitate to jump to conclusions based on one small sample size. Nevertheless, those numbers jumped out of the data, and we want to take a look at those and think more about them. So that's little bit of color on some of the injuries and when they were occurring.

Question: What's the next step with that, as far as those concussions late in preseason and to try and help that situation?