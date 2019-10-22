2019 Preseason Injury Data Results: Key Takeaways

2. Preseason Concussion Numbers Flat Year-Over-Year

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills outlined the key points from this year's preseason concussion data.

In 2019, the total number of concussions sustained during preseason practices and games was flat compared to 2018 – both years had 79 total concussions.

The number of concussions sustained during preseason practices went down significantly, from 45 in 2018 to 30 this year. This preseason marks the first time that the NFL has prohibited certain drills that were thought to carry an increased risk for injury.

"We're really pleased about that," said Dr. Sills. "We obviously had lots of discussions with clubs and with coaches and really put an emphasis on that."

Whereas preseason practice concussions went down, the number of concussions sustained during preseason games increased from 34 in 2018 to 49 this year.

Dr. Sills and Miller said the data revealed a new trend: players who don't make the regular season rosters are suffering a disproportionate number of the preseason injuries.

"Five years ago, if you made the roster or you didn't make the roster, your relative rate of concussion was almost exactly the same. In 2019, players who did not make the roster had twice the rate of concussion in practices and games as players who did make the roster," said Miller.

"It's one year of data, and we always hesitate to jump to conclusions based on one small sample size," added Miller. "Nevertheless, those numbers jumped out of the data, and we want to take a look at those and think more about them."

Dr. Sills emphasized that the league will continue to work to further understand the conditions under which those preseason game concussions occurred and work to drive down the overall number of concussions.