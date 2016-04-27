Zierlein mock draft 8.0: Elliott gives Bucs 'Big Three'

Published: Apr 27, 2016 at 06:04 AM
Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

The most NFL-ready QB in the draft gets to stay close to home. He'll work behind a promising offensive line and with an excellent RB.

Doug Pederson gets his man as Wentz will step into the role of "face of the franchise" right away -- even if he has to sit a year.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and while I believe Laremy Tunsil is the best left tackle in this draft, the Chargers might not see it the same.

Dallas gets a playmaking corner/safety prospect who has rare athletic attributes and can be deployed around the field.

While Dante Fowler is coming back and Malik Jackson has joined the fray, Bosa gives the Jags yet another pass rusher as the team tries to go Seahawks 2.0.

Ozzie Newsome knows what a good football player looks like, and I would have to believe the Ravens would race the card to the podium in this spot.

This is an absolutely perfect fit -- unless the 49ers' medicals don't check out. For now, we will go plug-and-play with Jack.

Buckner is a perfect fit with what the Browns need. Buckner provides instant athleticism and high-end upside.

The best running back in the draft pairs with Jameis Winston and Mike Evans to form a new "Big Three".

I'm expecting Tennessee to try to come up to this spot. The Giants could move down and take Lee at No. 15.

Floyd has outstanding upside as a pass rusher, but might take a year to get his weight and strength up to a serviceable level.

Hearing the Saints have a strong interest in Lynch. This info could be smoke to sniff out a trade-up suitor, but it actually would make some sense with Drew Brees' cap spot as crippling as it is.

The Dolphins might take a shot up the board to come after Elliott, but Apple is big, fast and fits a huge need.

Hargreaves might not have the size and speed that some teams covet, but he's a top-notch cover corner.

I believe the Titans will make a move up the draft board to secure the services of this burly blocker.

The Lions have so many options in this spot, but the run on cornerbacks could cause them to push Jackson up their board.

The Falcons' defense has been in need of some serious toughness in the middle for a while, and Robinson is that instant upgrade.

Putting an offensive lineman with the Colts might feel cliche, but it's a big need and Decker should help the running game immediately.

Powerful for his size and extremely talented with his hands. Rex Ryan will appreciate the skill set and the rush ability.

If Lawson is still here, he makes a lot of sense. Lawson can play standing up or with a hand in the ground, and has the type of physicality that Todd Bowles covets.

Butler has big-time talent, and the ability to play 3-4 NT or 3-4 DE. Butler's upside might be too much to pass up for the Redskins.

Provided the medicals are OK on his recovering ACL, Joseph has an urgency and diversity in his play that sets him apart from the other safeties. The guy LIVES football.

This one will simply be a matter of taste. Treadwell is the bigger alpha player, while Doctson is faster. Can't go wrong either way.

In this scenario, A.J. Green provides plenty of deep-ball threat, so Treadwell becomes a possession receiver who is capable of handling plenty of targets.

Alexander could fall out of the first round. Then again, the Steelers need a cornerback and Alexander has the swagger and cover skills that should appeal to Mike Tomlin.

Kelly would be a big upgrade over the play of Patrick Lewis in 2015. Kelly has strength and surprising foot quickness. He's a good match for a team that faces so much interior power across from them.

If the draft plays out like this and Ragland falls to the Packers, they would likely be hard-pressed to let him get away.

The talent is undeniable, but the lack of production and maturity make this a boom-or-bust selection.

The Cardinals need much better edge presence with their pass rush, and Spence could give them their potential solution.

Dodd had only one year of early round production at Clemson, but he's loaded with potential.

A shot in the dark here, but not without merit. Cook has played under center plenty, and has some of the physical makeup that Gary Kubiak can work with and mold.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE