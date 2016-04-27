Zierlein mock draft 8.0: Elliott gives Bucs 'Big Three'

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship
Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation
University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach
Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.
Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl
Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy
USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach
Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.
Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees
Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.
Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams
Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.
Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones
There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.
Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller
The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.
Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback
As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.
Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed
University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
