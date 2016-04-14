Zierlein mock draft 6.0: Massive trade profoundly alters projection

Published: Apr 14, 2016 at 06:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

This is an aggressive stroke by a team looking to make a big splash and (presumably) find the face of its franchise as it heads to a new home. Wentz (or Jared Goff) could be brought along at a more patient pace considering the honeymoon period the Rams will have with their new fan base. Regardless, it is highly unlikely that the Rams gave up what they did to move into this spot to not take a quarterback.

I still believe the Browns will be shopping this pick for additional selections, but if Wentz goes first, the value of this selection might no longer be to the Browns' liking. If they stick in this spot, Jared Goff, Joey Bosa and Jalen Ramsey could all be considered. However, Jack has the potential to be an All-Pro defender in the middle of the Browns' defense and the type of alpha leader that Patrick Willis was when he came into the league with the 49ers.

While the Chargers have a need along the defensive line, they also know how beneficial a playmaking safety can be and Ramsey has playmaking potential to be sure.

If Wentz goes first, then a run on the first three quarterbacks could get jump-started early. Joey Bosa could be a very difficult player for the Cowboys to pass on here, but a potential future franchise quarterback might be even harder to pass on.

You don't let a talent like Tunsil pass you by if you are building around a young quarterback like Blake Bortles. If anything, the Jaguars could put Luke Joeckel on the trading block during the draft and nab a decent pick for him while handing the keys to the left side of the offensive line over to the top tackle in this draft.

Bosa likely locked in a top-six draft slot, at worst, with his pro-day workout. He has the size to be moved around as a rusher if the Ravens choose to do that. Quite frankly, this would be a tremendous fit for both parties.

The right tackle spot requires immediate help. Stanley would add terrific pass protection, as well as the type of athleticism that is a perfect fit for Chip Kelly's rushing attack.

If you allow Elliott to drop beyond the Cowboys at No. 4 and the Eagles in this spot, it is conceivable that he could fall all the way to the Dolphins at No. 13. With that said, Elliott can step into a lead-back role immediately and help kick-start the Eagles' rushing attack into a more physical direction.

Hargreaves is a little shorter than teams like as an outside cornerback, but his twitch and coverage talent makes him an upper-echelon cornerback in this year's draft. The Bucs need corner help, but are they willing to invest a pick this early on a sub-6-foot cornerback?

The Giants love pass rushers. They always have and probably always will. I'm fine with that. Floyd would allow the Giants a chance to draft a linebacker with tremendous athleticism and range who can also come off the edge on passing downs. This is a win/win for the Giants' defense.

If a big, talented combination defender like Buckner falls to the Bears, they might sprint their card up to the podium. Buckner is exactly the type of player that can fit in with what Vic Fangio wants from his defensive linemen.

The Saints need guard help, and with Andrus Peat and Conklin both on the roster, they would have their choice of which player to convert full-time to guard. My initial guess would be that Conklin would bump inside considering his toughness and talent as a run blocker. The Cowboys did it with Zack Martin and the Saints could follow suit here.

Cameron Wake will be a 35-year-old free agent next season, and Mario Williams appears to be be a band-aid addition to the defensive front. In other words, defensive end could definitely be in play here despite the Dolphins' need at cornerback.

Rankins has tremendous hands and is a disruptive interior player with pass-rush ability on third downs. Rankins would be another talented, core player to add to a growing list of young talent in Oakland.

The Titans have a big need in their secondary and grabbing a cornerback in the middle of the first round -- along with adding so many draft picks in the trade with the Rams -- would have to be considered a win-win for the Titans as they look to rebuild.

Big, tough and mean ... Robinson is still a work in progress, but has the physicality and run-thumping ability to deter offenses from believing they can get what they need in the middle of the Lions' defense.

With this new mock, Ragland gets bumped from the 16th position of the draft, but his fall is only one space as his toughness in the middle would be a welcome addition to a linebacking corps lacking talent inside.

Decker can step right into the starting right tackle spot and immediately improve the Colts' run blocking and overall talent. While I'm not as high on Decker as others, he's solid and solid is what the Colts could use in the trenches.

Lynch could come in right away and battle it out with Tyrod Taylor for the top spot while allowing the Bills to cut bait with former first-rounder EJ Manuel. There are better "right now" options for this pick, but if the Bills aren't all-in with Taylor, Lynch could get serious consideration here.

The Jets need an edge rusher, but they could also use some speed on the inside since they are a little clunky at the inside linebacker spot at this time. Lee has terrific range and has the ability to become an effective blitzer in Todd Bowles' defense.

Did Treadwell blow anyone away with his pedestrian 40 time at his pro day? No. However, my guess is that Jay Gruden and company will absolutely love his ball skills and highly competitive nature. Treadwell can come in and start right away.

Well, putting a position other than WR here was fun while it lasted. With Darron Lee coming off the board earlier in this mock, we'll default back to the speed option on the outside opposite DeAndre Hopkins. Fuller would be another toy for new QB Brock Osweiler.

Vikings fans seem convinced the team would have no interest in guys with questionable hands, which would rule out Will Fuller and Corey Coleman. I, however, believe Fuller would be squarely on their board if available. Regardless, Doctson gives Teddy Bridgewater a big, consistent threat with amazing hand strength and body control.

The Bengals see three receivers go right in front of them, but are left with one of the most explosive deep-ball options in this draft. While an anchor in the middle like Jarran Reed would also fit nicely here, we'll give the Bengals another weapon.

Let's see, size (check). Speed (check). Ball skills (check). Pittsburgh needs immediate cover help and Jackson's combine has him on the radar for every team.

Sure, Clark has some gaping holes in his pass protection that will take some time and coaching to smooth out, but he has rare physical traits and enough upside that he could step in and start early on for the Seahawks, especially when you consider that Russell Wilson has the talent to cover up for inconsistent protection.

Henry is a combination tight end with outstanding hands and the ability to help out as an in-line blocker or as a go-to target on third downs. There are very few true tight ends in this class and Green Bay grabs the top tight end.

Lawson isn't a classic edge rusher in terms of speed around the corner, but he's very physical and plays with outstanding football awareness and instincts. Even if Justin Houston makes it back for this season, Lawson could be the future replacement for Tamba Hali.

Burns is still raw in terms of technique and feel for the position, but he has tremendous speed and ball skills. The Cardinals covet players who make plays. Burns' interceptions are jaw-dropping.

Few offensive linemen have helped themselves during the postseason as much as Spriggs has with a strong Senior Bowl week followed by a memorable combine workout. Carolina has got to find a "tackle of the future" and Spriggs will check most of the boxes.

This might seem a bit early for Green, but he had a tremendous combine and there are teams that believe he has enough coverage potential to move around the field in sub-packages. While he wouldn't be my choice here, Denver could use an athletic safety with coverage ability.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW