Zierlein mock draft 3.0: Eagles land Ezekiel Elliott

Published: Mar 09, 2016 at 07:42 AM
Lance Zierlein

Draft Analyst

Note: This mock reflects a trade between the Dolphins and Eagles in which the two agreed to swap first-round picks. The Dolphins, who previously held the eighth pick, now will pick at No. 13. The Eagles, who previously held the 13th pick, now will pick at No. 8.

Laremy Tunsil - OT, Ole Miss: Why not protect the face of the franchise, Marcus Mariota, with a future All-Pro left tackle?

Carson Wentz - QB, North Dakota State: Small hands are a major concern for teams who have to play in inclement weather, and Jared Goff has small hands. Wentz has prototypical size and had great interviews at the combine. Advantage Wentz.

Jalen Ramsey - CB, Florida State: While the Chargers have a need along the defensive line, they also know how beneficial a playmaking safety can be, and Ramsey has playmaking potential to be sure.

DeForest Buckner - DE, Oregon: While Buckner isn't a classic Rod Marinelli upfield defender, he has rare pass-rush potential from the interior, which could be enough to lock him into this spot.

Myles Jack - LB, UCLA: If Jack had worked out at the combine, we might be talking about whether or not he should be in the discussion for a top three pick. For now, we'll give Gus Bradley a new toy to play with.

Ronnie Stanley - OT, Notre Dame: Stanley is one of the premier pass protectors in this draft and has the plug-and-play talent that teams will covet on the left side.

Jared Goff - QB, Cal: Is Goff a perfect fit for Chip Kelly's offense? To be honest, I don't even know what a perfect fit even looks like for Kelly anymore. I just know that Goff has talent and Kelly needs a quarterback.

Ezekiel Elliott - RB, Ohio State: Elliott gives the Eagles an instant bell-cow back and replacement for DeMarco Murray. He can take pressure off of Sam Bradford and the passing attack.

Joey Bosa - DE, Ohio State: Bosa might not fall this far, but then again, he might. If Bosa falls to this spot, it would be extremely surprising to see Tampa pass on this area of need.

Shaq Lawson - DE, Clemson: Lawson is big, strong and physical. He showed the athleticism at the combine to pair with his edge-setting ability.

A'Shawn Robinson - DT, Alabama: Vic Fangio benefited from a physical, tone-setting defensive front in San Francisco. Robinson gets Chicago a step closer to that type of defensive line.

Kevin Dodd - DE, Clemson: New Orleans has to generate more rush on the passer and Dodd is an ascending prospect with pass-rush talent on the edge.

Vernon Hargreaves III - CB, Florida: Hargreaves is a little shorter than teams like as an outside cornerback, but his twitch and coverage talent is undeniable.

Eli Apple - CB, Ohio State: Mackensie Alexander doesn't have the size or athleticism of Apple, and the Raiders' need at the position pairs nicely with Apple's bang-up combine.

Laquon Treadwell - WR, Ole Miss: Rarely has a player opted not to run at the combine and helped his stock as much Treadwell might have with his outstanding positional workout. Anything under 4.6 in the 40 at his pro day could lock him into the top 20.

Jack Conklin - OT, Michigan State: Grinder with an ability to help in the run game and passing game.

Reggie Ragland - LB, Alabama: Atlanta's defense is in need of a quality pass rusher, but let's plug some toughness into the middle with Ragland, who is big, physical and willing to lead.

Leonard Floyd - LB, Georgia: The question here is whether or not the Colts are willing to take talent with the highest ceiling or to add a "now" player. Floyd will require time to physically develop, but his talent and traits are undeniable.

Robert Nkemdiche - DT, Ole Miss: While the talent and the traits should dictate an earlier slotting for Nkemdiche, fears about his character could cause him to drop. Rex Ryan won't care.

Noah Spence - LB, Eastern Kentucky: The Jets could add a tight end, a talented defensive lineman or even an offensive tackle here. However, finding an edge rusher has been in play for quite a while, so let's make it happen.

Chris Jones - DT, Mississippi State: Jones has high football character and he's really talented, too.

Will Fuller - WR, Notre Dame: The Texans are in need of a second target and more team speed. Brock Osweiler will be happy to have both with Will Fuller.

Cody Whitehair - OL, Kansas State: The Vikings could go in a number of directions here, but I'll plug them in with quality at a need position. Whitehair is rock-steady and a Day 1, long-time starter for the Vikings. He's a solid core selection in the trenches.

Darron Lee - LB, Ohio State: Lee's combine could dictate an earlier draft slotting than here, but the Bengals would have a hard time letting him pass by if he were still on the board.

Paxton Lynch - QB, Memphis: While the Steelers have other needs, Ben Roethlisberger can't play forever and an opportunity to draft his eventual replacement might be too enticing for Kevin Colbert to pass up.

Taylor Decker - OT, Ohio State: Decker has some holes in his pass protection, which would worry me if I were the Seahawks, but he's also a dominant run blocker with enough length to get his hands on speed rushers around the corner.

Hunter Henry - TE, Arkansas: Henry is a combination tight end with outstanding hands and the ability to help out as an in-line blocker or as go-to target on third downs. There are very few true tight ends in this class, and Green Bay grabs the top tight end.

William Jackson III - CB, Houston: Let's see. Size (check). Speed (check). Ball skills (check). Kansas City could add another talented CB with size and athleticism into their stable.

Keanu Neal - S, Florida: While Neal doesn't necessarily have the cover skills that Arizona needs on the back end, he has NFL-ready size and fits into the Cardinals' defensive mindset immediately.

Josh Doctson - WR, TCU: If the Panthers have a high grade on a right tackle, they could pull the trigger on that spot here, but the potential combination of Kelvin Benjamin, Josh Doctson and Greg Olsen could get plenty of discussion inside the room.

Le'Raven Clark - OT, Texas Tech: Clark's exceptional arm length and foot quickness in the running game has teams excited, but they all know that there will be ups and downs as Clark continues to learn the position.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

