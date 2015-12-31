Zierlein: Is QB Jared Goff ready for what awaits him in NFL?

With that all said, Goff has also shown a willingness to opt into off-balance throws when he has a chance to set his feet. This happens frequently with quarterbacks that are constantly pressured and have to learn to get rid of the ball from odd positions and angles. Learning the difference between when to make those challenging throws and when he has time to set his feet and deliver from a position of balance will be key. It should also go a long way toward helping his downfield accuracy.