Zierlein: Dallas Cowboys likely to pass on Joey Bosa

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said the club's No. 4 overall draft pick doesn't have a quarterback's name on it, and apparently Joey Bosa's name won't be on it, either. The Ohio State defensive end is projected as a high first-round pick, but if he's not chosen in the top three picks, NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein expects the Cowboys to pass on him, as well.
"I don't believe the Dallas Cowboys will draft Joey Bosa," Zierlein said on The Pick Is In podcast. "I've heard that they're not in love with Joey Bosa. I don't think Joey Bosa is going to be a Cowboy."
Zierlein said it's his understanding that some other top prospects appeal more to Dallas for the No. 4 pick, while opinions in the Cowboys' building are more split on Bosa. The Cowboys coaching staff was in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday to conduct private workouts with some Buckeyes, and according to the Dallas Morning News, Bosa was among them. Zierlein's latest mock draft projects Dallas to take a different Buckeye, running back Ezekiel Elliott, at No. 4.
But options beyond quarterbacks and Ohio State's top two prospects are plenty.
"Myles Jack could be (a Cowboy). If you want to argue for Myles Jack, no problem. You want to argue for Ronnie Stanley and lock down both tackle spots? I'm fine with that. Jalen Ramsey falls, you go get him," Zierlein said, adding that Oregon defensive lineman DeForest Buckner could be a viable option for the Cowboys, as well.
Zierlein projects the Baltimore Ravens to take Bosa at No. 6 overall, as does analyst Bucky Brooks. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, picking No. 9 overall, have a draft need at defensive end as well.