Zack Moss ready to be Colts' lead back again: 'I've already kind of done it before'

"I've already kind of done it before," Moss said on Wednesday, via the team's official site . "Now's the time to do it again. That's why you prepare every day -- you never know what's going to happen in this league."

Moss handled the job quite well when last called upon, breaking 100 rushing yards in two games (Week 3 at Baltimore and Week 5 vs. Tennessee). In both contests, Moss saw 23 or more carries, and scored a combined two rushing touchdowns. He led the NFL in rushing with 466 yards during this span, which stretched from Weeks 2 through 6, and led all running backs in scrimmage yards (576), proving the Colts had more than just Taylor as quality options available in their backfield.