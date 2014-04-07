Zach Mettenberger meeting with five NFL teams this week

NFL Media insider Albert Breer reports that Mettenberger will have meetings Tuesday and Wednesday with representatives from Oakland, Minnesota, Detroit and Tennessee in Baton Rouge, La. Following his pro day, he will fly to Jacksonville on Thursday to meet with Jaguars representatives. All but Detroit would seem to be in the market for a starting quarterback.
NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt says that if Mettenberger is healthy, he could be a second-round pick in May. Oakland picks fourth, Jacksonville seventh, Minnesota eighth, Tennessee 10th and Detroit 13th in the second round.
Mettenberger threw for 3,082 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2013 before tearing the ACL in his left knee in LSU's regular-season finale against Arkansas. He had knee surgery Jan. 2 but began throwing again early in February and remains ahead of schedule with his rehab. He has said he will be ready for rookie camp.
LSU offensive coordinator Cam Cameron, a former NFL assistant and head coach, has said Mettenberger can make all the needed throws.
"In some ways, he may be made more for the NFL game than he is the college game," Cameron said.
Mettenberger (6-foot-5, 224 pounds) has prototypical dropback passer size, but he lacks mobility and can get flustered in the pocket. In addition, he has had mechanical and accuracy issues, though Cameron's hiring before the 2013 season helped Mettenberger improve in those areas.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.