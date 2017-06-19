Wyoming QB Josh Allen nearly declared for 2017 NFL Draft

Wyoming QB Josh Allen, once set on entering the 2017 NFL Draft, had a change of heart before the deadline to file for early draft eligibility in January. He was so sure his final decision was the right one that he passed on the chance for feedback from an NFL general manager. He had already spoken with one GM, but was uneasy about making the jump to the NFL even before that conversation. So uneasy that a second round of GM feedback wasn't needed.