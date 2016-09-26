WSU safety Shalom Luani won't be charged with assault

Police filed the preliminary charge in August, determining that Luani assaulted a Domino's Pizza customer after becoming angered that service in the restaurant was slow. However, Tracy noted that the alleged victim, Kyle Medina, initiated physical contact with Luani. The scuffle moved outside the restaurant to the parking lot, and several men followed Medina out of the restaurant, who then confronted Luani as a group. Luani was hit multiple times, and suffered multiple injuries, per Tracy.