WSU safety Shalom Luani won't be charged with assault

Whitman County (Wash.) prosecutor Denis Tracy has opted not to pursue a felony second-degree assault charge filed by the Pullman (Wash.) Police Department against Washington State safety Shalom Luani.
In a letter explaining his decision, Tracy wrote that "In this case, it is my view that no reasonable jury could conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Luani was not acting in self-defense," according to the Seattle Times.
Police filed the preliminary charge in August, determining that Luani assaulted a Domino's Pizza customer after becoming angered that service in the restaurant was slow. However, Tracy noted that the alleged victim, Kyle Medina, initiated physical contact with Luani. The scuffle moved outside the restaurant to the parking lot, and several men followed Medina out of the restaurant, who then confronted Luani as a group. Luani was hit multiple times, and suffered multiple injuries, per Tracy.
Luani told police at the scene that he acted in self-defense.
The 6-1, 200-pound junior did not play in WSU's 45-42 season-opening loss to Eastern Washington. In two games since, the 2015 All-Pac-12 honorable mention pick has made seven stops with two interceptions.