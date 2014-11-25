 Skip to main content
Advertising

WR Tony Lippett will start at cornerback for Michigan State

Published: Nov 25, 2014 at 04:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread
Tony-Lippett-tos-112514.jpg

Michigan State's 1,000-yard receiver, Tony Lippett, will start at cornerback Saturday against Penn State. The senior is listed No. 1 on the Spartans' depth chart at cornerback this week, according to Joe Rexrode of the Detroit Free Press, who reported Lippett will become the school's first two-way starter since 1968.

» Projected 2015 NFL Draft order, needs for all 32 teams

The move has been made, in part, to help Lippett's future as a pro, coach Mark Dantonio said earlier this week.

Lippett (6-3, 185 pounds) has been a dominant presence on the offensive side of the ball this year, catching 56 passes for 1,071 yards and 10 touchdowns. He saw some action against Rutgers at cornerback in a non-starting role Saturday and broke up two passes.

In 2011, Lippett started five games at cornerback as a redshirt freshman, but hadn't played cornerback in a game since then until Saturday. UCLA's Myles Jack and Washington's Shaq Thompson have been the most notable two-way players in the country this year, both linebackers at heart who have played impressively at running back when needed. Lippett's move to cornerback expands the two-way novelty to the Big Ten, though it would be a stretch to call it a trend. The notion that excelling on one side of the ball is enough of a challenge for any college player is well-entrenched with plenty of college coaches. But it sure does make for interesting subplots for fans and scouts alike.

» Heisman Watch: Races narrows to two top contenders

Early this season, an NFC scout told College Football 24/7 that Lippett had the look of a No. 1 receiver, an assessment that Lippett certainly has supported with half a dozen 100-yard games this year already.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 