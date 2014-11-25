WR Tony Lippett will start at cornerback for Michigan State

In 2011, Lippett started five games at cornerback as a redshirt freshman, but hadn't played cornerback in a game since then until Saturday. UCLA's Myles Jack and Washington's Shaq Thompson have been the most notable two-way players in the country this year, both linebackers at heart who have played impressively at running back when needed. Lippett's move to cornerback expands the two-way novelty to the Big Ten, though it would be a stretch to call it a trend. The notion that excelling on one side of the ball is enough of a challenge for any college player is well-entrenched with plenty of college coaches. But it sure does make for interesting subplots for fans and scouts alike.