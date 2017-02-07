WR to raise funds at NFL combine for kids that lost loved ones

Rodney Adams won't just be working out to enhance his own livelihood at the NFL Scouting Combine next month.
He'll be working out to help grieving children, as well.
The South Florida wide receiver announced on Tuesday that he is dedicating his combine performance to his mother, who died in an automobile accident in 2013, and requested pledges for a program that benefits children who have lost loved ones. The program, Experience Camps, brings together kids who have lost a parent, sibling or primary caregiver for a week of healing and companionship with other children going through the same grief.
Adams is asking for either a one-time flat donation to the program, or a donation based on how many inches he records in the combine's vertical leap testing. He's estimating a 33-inch vertical, and calling for donations of as little as 50 cents per inch. The effort will certainly give NFL clubs who interview Adams at the combine a good reason to give him high marks on his character.
Adams caught 67 passes for 822 yards and five touchdowns for the Bulls last season. He was selected for the East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg last month, but was unable to participate due to an injury suffered in the Birmingham Bowl. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein in his draft profile of Adams that he "has the traits to make a roster as a kick returner and fourth/fifth wide receiver early on."