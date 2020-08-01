WR Marqise Lee latest Patriots player to opt out

Following a somewhat surprising released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in April, Lee was signed by the Patriots and proclaimed himself " ready to get at it ."

Under the amended collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association, players are able to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If a player wants to opt out, he needs to provide his team with written notification within seven days of the date that the NFL and NFLPA finalize the agreement that includes the terms of such opt-outs.