WR Marqise Lee latest Patriots player to opt out

Newly acquired wide receiver Marqise Lee is now the latest New England Patriots player to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday morning.
The Boston Globe first reported the news.
Lee is the seventh Patriots player who has opted out, joining defensive back Patrick Chung, linebacker Dont'a Hightower, fullback Dan Vitale, running back Brandon Bolden and offensive linemen Marcus Cannon and Najee Toran.
Following a somewhat surprising released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in April, Lee was signed by the Patriots and proclaimed himself "ready to get at it."
Under the amended collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association, players are able to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If a player wants to opt out, he needs to provide his team with written notification within seven days of the date that the NFL and NFLPA finalize the agreement that includes the terms of such opt-outs.