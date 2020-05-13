Around the NFL

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 04:52 PM

Newest Patriots WR Marqise Lee 'just ready to get at it'

Football players aplenty are raring to get back on to the field.

For the New England Patriots' newest wide receiver Marqise Lee, there might well be a little more anticipation as he's played in just six games over the last two seasons -- he missed all of 2018 and played in only six games (with one start) in 2019.

Lee was somewhat surprisingly released by the Jaguars and is now a Patriot waiting to get back on the field and re-start his career.

"It's been quite difficult with the knee injury and coming back with the shoulder injury," Lee told reporters on Wednesday, via team transcript. "It's been difficult, but it's been a task in which I've quite enjoyed as far as knowing myself. After these certain injuries, you've got some people who get down on themselves and tend to want to shut it down. For me, it's kind of like a motivating factor. I just want to see where I'm at at this point. It will be good to get out there and play football, which I feel like I haven't played in the last couple years. I'm just ready to get at it. "

Lee's 2019 season was cut to six games and a season-ending trip to injured reserve due to a shoulder injury.

In 2016, the now-28-year-old Lee showcased his ability and potential with a 63-catch, 851-yard season. That's the high point. Last year, he had just three receptions for 18 yards in those six games.

Going forward, Lee offered no individual aspirations, but an onus on contributing as a team-first guy -- very much the Patriot Way.

"I'm the type of person, just try to get everything in which the team needs me to do," Lee said. "I'm never going to be specific like, 'I just want to play this, that and the other.' No, whatever they need me to do at the end of the day is what I'm willing to do, regardless of what it is. That's my main focus."

After his six seasons (including missing all of 2018) in Duval, Lee wound up in New England looking to move forward, but get back to his former self.

"For me, my biggest thing was I just knew the last couple years I didn't really have the opportunity to go out there and do the things I felt like I needed to do as a player," Lee said. "I felt like me choosing New England, just to go there as far as this season was in the sense of just trying to get back to myself. I felt like which place is the perfect place to get back and try to get back to yourself rather than New England – very strict, basically just all about football and handling your business. So, I feel like I was a little bit off on that point with these last two injuries I had, so I just wanted to get back right on track, get everything back on point, and I felt like New England is the right place for me."

It's been a big if, but if Lee can stay healthy, perhaps New England will be the right place for him -- and Lee will be the right addition for the Patriots.

Related Content

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith passes during warmups before an NFL football preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
news

Geno Smith returning to Seattle to back up Russell Wilson

Geno Smith is sticking around in the Pacific Northwest. The quarterback is signing with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
news

Panthers' David Tepper believes games could feature some fans

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper expressed optimism Wednesday that while NFL games likely would not feature stadiums at full capacity, that does not mean games won't have some fans in the stands.

Koetter: Todd Gurley's health the big unknown for Falcons
news

Koetter: Todd Gurley's health the big unknown for Falcons

Like their fresh threads, we won't quite know how well the Falcons will perform until we see them on the field. The same goes for Gurley, a former MVP who hasn't looked much like one since 2018.
Doug Pederson: Eagles' offense will 'look a little bit different' 
news

Doug Pederson: Eagles' offense will 'look a little bit different' 

The Eagles shook up their offensive staff this offseason and coach Doug Pederson says the unit will "look a little bit different" this year.
Logan Ryan: Jets 'make sense,' but I'm 'completely open for business'
news

Logan Ryan: Jets 'make sense,' but I'm 'completely open for business'

An appearance on GMFB signaled the CB might be ready to announce something. All we learned was Ryan is still open to offers from everyone not located in Nashville.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

Bucs QB coach: Offense will be Arians' with 'Brady influence'

Clyde Christensen witnessed Peyton Manning take his Colts playbook and implement it in Denver. That won't be the case with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
news

T.Y. Hilton: 'I want to be a Colt' for final contract

Entering the last deal of his contract, Indianapolis wideout wants to stay with the Colts and intends for his next deal to be his last.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the football during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Giants in overtime, 23-17. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Saquon Barkley worried about 'little things,' not new, big contract

Asked if he'd seen news of Christian McCaffrey's new deal, the Giants RB said he had, but a new deal isn't at the top of his priority list. 
Arizona Cardinals' Chandler Jones, front, recovers a fumble by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
news

Daniel Jones focusing on ball security after rookie year fumbles

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones struggled with fumbles during his rookie season in New York. This offseason, he knows ball security is a top priority.
NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29
news

NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29

The NFL's virtual offseason has been extended at least two weeks. The period was originally slated to end on Friday, May 15.
Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey (53) warms up, before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

Chargers' Mike Pouncey says he's cleared for when activities resume

The Chargers received welcome news Wednesday as veteran center Mike Pouncey told reports that he has been medically cleared by the doctors who performed his neck surgery.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL