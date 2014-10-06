WR DeVante Parker returning for Louisville Saturday

DeVante Parker, one of the most talented wide receivers in college football, should return to Louisville's lineup Saturday against Clemson.
The 6-foot-3, 208-pound senior fractured his foot during the preseason and has yet to play this season.
"I think he's going to be good to go," Cardinals coach Bob Petrino said, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. "Between our medical staff and the group that gave him the operation, they gave him the thumbs up to practice on Tuesday."
Parker drew the eye of NFL scouts as a junior last season, when he tied a Louisville record and led the ACC with 12 touchdown receptions. He played his best game against Miami in the Russell Athletic Bowl with nine catches for 142 yards and a score in a 36-9 win over Miami. He gave some thought to turning pro early after catching 55 passes for 885 yards from former teammate Teddy Bridgewater, who turned pro early and was a first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings. Parker ultimately decided to return to the Cardinals, however, and is one of 55 receivers on the initial watch list for the 2015 Reese's Senior Bowl.
Without Parker, Louisville has managed to win five of six games, including a 3-1 ACC mark.