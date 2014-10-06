WR DeVante Parker returning for Louisville Saturday

Parker drew the eye of NFL scouts as a junior last season, when he tied a Louisville record and led the ACC with 12 touchdown receptions. He played his best game against Miami in the Russell Athletic Bowl with nine catches for 142 yards and a score in a 36-9 win over Miami. He gave some thought to turning pro early after catching 55 passes for 885 yards from former teammate Teddy Bridgewater, who turned pro early and was a first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings. Parker ultimately decided to return to the Cardinals, however, and is one of 55 receivers on the initial watch list for the 2015 Reese's Senior Bowl.