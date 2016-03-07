Workhorse Derrick Henry a good fit for Jets, Bears, among others

As an upright runner with a long stride, Henry is at his best when he is able to attack the line of scrimmage with his shoulders square. He repeatedly runs through contact in the hole, exhibiting exceptional strength, power and body control with the ball in his hands. As an outside runner, Henry flashes enough speed, quickness and acceleration to turn the corner on stretches and sweeps. Although running to the sideline negates his strength and power, Henry's vicious stiff arm will force some defensive backs to make "business decisions" (a half-hearted attempt to tackle the runner) on the perimeter. With the Alabama standout also showing excellent stamina and durability as a workhorse runner (11 games with at least 20 carries in 2015), offensive play callers can build around the feature back with homer potential.