WKU RB Antonio Andrews takes over NCAA rushing lead

Western Kentucky running back Antonio Andrews took over as the NCAA's top rusher Tuesday night in a 37-20 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette. And while it came in a losing effort, the Hilltoppers' star offensive weapon left no question about his talent in becoming the nation's first back to reach 1,000 yards on the year. Andrews rushed 28 times for 154 yards and, with receiving and kick returns included, finished the night with 267 all-purpose yards.