WKU RB Antonio Andrews takes over NCAA rushing lead

Western Kentucky running back Antonio Andrews took over as the NCAA's top rusher Tuesday night in a 37-20 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette. And while it came in a losing effort, the Hilltoppers' star offensive weapon left no question about his talent in becoming the nation's first back to reach 1,000 yards on the year. Andrews rushed 28 times for 154 yards and, with receiving and kick returns included, finished the night with 267 all-purpose yards.
Andrews now leads the nation with 1,036 yards on 152 carries. Washington's Bishop Sankey entered the game as the national leader with 899 yards on 159 attempts. In a rare nationally televised stage for the Sun Belt Conference, Andrews also rushed for his 10th touchdown of the year, one short of his career high for a season.
Andrews (6-0, 219 pounds), a senior, is well on his way to matching his production from last season (1,728 yards).
WKU's other top pro prospect, middle linebacker Andrew Jackson, made 10 tackles for the Hilltoppers, including eight solo stops and 1.5 tackles for loss. Jackson is ranked the No. 83 senior prospect in the nation by NFL.com draft analyst Gil Brandt.